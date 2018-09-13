Tottenham vs Liverpool: Which players travelled furthest on international duty?

Tottenham host Liverpool live on Sky Sports this Saturday, but could fatigue from international duty affect some players more than others?

Jurgen Klopp's side have collectively clocked 52,758 miles during international duties over the past week - the equivalent of two trips around the world.

Sadio Mane travelled more than any other player, covering 11,671 miles (as the crow flies) to represent Senegal in Madagascar, while Brazil trio Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho all covered 7,018 during a round-trip to the USA.

Naby Keita (6,187 miles) and Mohamed Salah (4,495) both participated in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers in Guinea and Egypt, respectively.

Dejan Lovren (2,619) controversially travelled with Croatia - despite carrying an injury - while Simon Mignolet (2,004), Xherdan Shaqiri (1,362) and Netherlands duo Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum (both 987) all covered moderate distances.

England trio Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez had to cover only 348 miles to Wembley and the King Power Stadium.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Live on

In contrast, Spurs only racked up 36,711 miles on international duties, with only three players travelling beyond the borders of Europe.

Heung-Min Son travelled 11,060 miles to represent South Korea against Costa Rica and Chile, while Davinson Sanchez (8,961) and Serge Aurier (8,215) covered considerable distance with Colombia and Ivory Coast, respectively.

Begium trio Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Mousa Dembele each travelled 2,167 miles during away trips to Scotland and Iceland, while Ben Davies clocked 1,315 with Wales.

Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose and Eric Dier all kicked off England's Nations League campaign under the arch of their temporary home Wembley.

With the exception of Alli - who withdrew from the squad through injury - the remaining quartet covered only 164 direct miles to face Switzerland in Leicester.

Will Tottenham benefit from travelling fewer miles during the international break? Watch Tottenham v Liverpool live on Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am on Saturday

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.