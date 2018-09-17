VAR tested in five Premier League matches

Leroy Sane scored one goal in the victory over Fulham, but could have had two under VAR

The Premier League tested VAR in all five of Saturday's 3pm kick-offs and only one decision would have been overturned.

So'ton vs Brighton Live on

The tests revealed Leroy Sane's disallowed goal in Manchester City's 3-0 win over Fulham would have been allowed to stand if a video assistant referee had been in use.

VAR will be used in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this seasons if the ties are being played at Premier League grounds.

Before the beginning of the season, clubs voted to not implement the system for league games.

2:58 Man City 3-0 Fulham Man City 3-0 Fulham

It is understood the Premier League is happy with how the trial panned out over the weekend.