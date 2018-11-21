Which Premier League teams have improved and which have slipped down the table compared to last year?

Liverpool were fifth at this stage last season - now they're up to second

Which Premier League team has improved the most since the same stage last season? And which sides have slipped back? We take a look at how this season's Premier League table compares to last year's after 12 games...

Manchester City

2017/18: 1st - W11 D1 L0

2018/19: 1st - W10 D2 L0

The Premier League champions are down two points from this stage last season thanks to an extra draw. They have scored four fewer goals, too - but their defence is improving, having conceded two fewer goals. Pep Guardiola's side remain unbeaten and top of the Premier League table, as they were at this stage last term.

Premier League table

While Liverpool are in a stronger position than the same stage last season, Burnley and Huddersfield haven't made good starts

Liverpool

2017/18: 5th - W6 L4 D2

2018/19: 2nd - W9 D3 L0

Liverpool have made a big jump in 12 months, currently in second compared to fifth at the same stage last term with eight more points. They have scored one fewer goal, but have also shipped 12 less than last term, showing the defensive improvements made by Jurgen Klopp. The Reds remain unbeaten this season, compared to the two losses already suffered this time last year.

Chelsea

2017/18: 3rd - W8 D1 L3

2018/19: 3rd - W8 D4 L0

Chelsea are third in the table, just as they were in November 2017. They have won the same number of games but are yet to lose this season, with three more points. Maurizio Sarri's side have scored four more goals than at this stage last term, and have also conceded two fewer goals.

Tottenham

Tottenham are fourth again but have four more points

2017/18: 4th - W7 D2 L3

2018/19: 4th - W9 D0 L3

Like Chelsea, Tottenham are also in the same league position as this stage last season, sitting in fourth - although they have four more points with the same number of goals scored. They have let in one more goal than this stage last season but are yet to draw in the 2018/19 campaign.

Arsenal

B'mouth vs Arsenal Live on

2017/18: 6th - W7 D1 L4

2018/19: 5th - W7 D3 L2

Unai Emery has taken Arsenal into fifth place, compared to Arsene Wenger's sixth position this time last year. They do have two more points and have scored four more goals, with Emery shoring things up at the back slightly with one fewer goal conceded.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are up from 13th to sixth, with seven more points

2017/18: 13th - W4 D1 L7

2018/19: 6th - W6 D2 L4

It's a huge jump for Eddie Howe's Bournemouth, going from 13th to sixth in a year. They have a whopping seven more points with 10 more goals scored as they continue their fine start to the season. The only blot on their copybook is conceding two more goals.

Watford

2017/18: 8th - W5 D3 L4

2018/19: 7th - W6 D2 L4

It's one place up for Watford, going from eighth to seventh. They have two more points but have scored two fewer goals. However, it's at the back where the difference has really been made, conceding seven fewer goals compared to the same point last season.

Manchester United

Manchester United have conceded 15 more goals than this point last season

2017/18: 2nd - W8 D2 L2

2018/19: 8th - W6 D2 L4

Only Huddersfield and Burnley have lost more ground than Jose Mourinho's Manchester United, who have dropped from second to eighth in the Premier League table. The remaining stats do not read much better. United have six fewer points and have scored seven fewer goals, while their struggles at the back have seen them concede a massive 15 more goals than at this point last season.

Everton

2017/18: 16th - W3 D3 L6

2018/19: 9th - W5 D4 L3

Marco Silva has overseen a marked improvement in Everton, currently sitting in ninth compared to the 16th spot they were in this time last year. They have seven more points and seven more goals scored with the back line also doing a good job, conceding nine fewer goals.

Leicester

2017/18: 12th - W3 D4 L5

2018/19: 10th - W5 D2 L5

Despite a turbulent start to the season, Leicester have inched into the top 10, which is up two places from last term. They have four more points with two more wins, although they have lost the same amount of games. Claude Puel's men have also scored one more goal and shipped two less.

Brighton

Brighton are two points off their 12-game total from last season

2017/18: 9th - W4 D4 L4

2018/19: 12th - W4 D2 L6

Brighton haven't quite been able to replicate the fast start they enjoyed last season, sitting 12th while they were ninth last year. They have won the same number of games but lost two more and have two fewer points on the board. They have scored the same number of goals but are looking a bit leaky at the back with five more conceded than last term.

West Ham

2017/18: 18th - W2 D3 L7

2018/19: 13th - W3 D3 L6

Despite a new manager in Manuel Pellegrini and big money spent in the summer, West Ham's WDL record does not indicate much improvement. However, the Hammers are in 13th compared to 18th last year with three more points and seven more goals scored, although they have conceded three more goals.

Burnley vs Newcastle Live on

Newcastle

2017/18: 11th - W4 D2 L6

2018/19: 14th - W2 D3 L7

Newcastle had won two more games by this point last year, with their lack of victories seeing them in 14th compared to 11th and five fewer points. But they have only scored two fewer goals and conceded one more than their efforts last season.

Burnley

Sean Dyche's Burnley are 13 points and seven positions worse off

2017/18: 7th - W6 D4 L2

2018/19: 15th - W2 D3 L7

Four fewer wins and five more losses have seen Burnley slip from the heady heights of seventh to 15th in the Premier League table, with a massive 13 fewer points than this time last season. That's a bigger slip than any other side. While they have scored the same number of goals, Burnley have let in 16 more at the other end with defence becoming a real concern for Sean Dyche.

Crystal Palace

2017/18: 20th - W1 D2 L9

2018/19: 16th - W2 D2 L8

By this time last year, Roy Hodgson had already replaced Frank de Boer and won Crystal Palace's first game of the season. But it has been another slow start, with the Eagles currently in 16th, although it is a marked improvement on last year's position of 20th. They have three more points with two more goals scored, with the biggest change coming at the back, where Crystal Palace's defence have conceded seven fewer goals.

Southampton

2017/18: 14th - W3 D4 L5

2018/19: 17th - W1 D5 L6

With just one win under their belts in the Premier League this season, Southampton are in 17th place. They were 14th at the same stage last season. Now they have five fewer points with one fewer goal scored and like most teams who have struggled, they are shipping more at the back, with seven more conceded this season.

Wolves vs Huddsf'ld Live on

Huddersfield

2017/18: 10th - W4 D3 L5

2018/19: 19th - W1 D4 L7

Another team with just one victory in the bag, Huddersfield have suffered a big drop compared to 12 months ago, slipping from 10th to 19th with eight fewer points. Although they have scored one more goal, they have conceded five more at the other end.