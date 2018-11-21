PL questions: Will Claudio Ranieri make a winning start? Will Jurgen Klopp rotate?

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri will be in charge for the first time this weekend

Claudio Ranieri takes charge of Fulham for the first time. Will he get off to a flyer against Southampton? We look at some of the questions in the Premier League this weekend.

The Premier League is back after the international break, and there are six games at 3pm with Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool all in action.

There are also three games live on Sky Sports, with a Renault Super Sunday double header of Bournemouth vs Arsenal and Wolves vs Huddersfield, before Burnley host Newcastle on Monday Night Football.

Ahead of matchday 13, we take a look at some of the hot topics from each game...

Will Glenn Murray get Brighton firing again? (Brighton vs Leicester, Saturday, 3pm)

Glenn Murray has enjoyed scoring at the Amex Stadium this season

Brighton continue to have travel troubles, with defeat at Everton before the international break followed by Cardiff's last-minute winner, but they return to fortress Amex Stadium this weekend.

The Seagulls have won their last two home games and have lost just once in the eight games since Leicester won there in March.

Glenn Murray has scored five goals in his five home outings this season, and stopping him from adding to this record will be key to Leicester's hopes of a third straight Premier League win against them.

Highlights from Leicester's 0-0 draw with Burnley in the Premier League

The omens are good: Murray has faced Leicester more often without scoring than he has versus any other opponent in English league football (seven games).

Will Yerry Mina keep his place? (Everton vs Cardiff City, Saturday, 3pm)

Everton manager Marco Silva has a selection headache at the heart of his defence after Yerry Mina impressed on his debut against Chelsea. The Colombia international has had to bide his time due to injury and the good form of other players, but he was given a chance to shine after Kurt Zouma was ineligible to feature against the Blues.

Silva must now decide on whether to stick with Mina after he helped to stop Chelsea from scoring at Stamford Bridge for the first time in all competitions since January 31.

Yerry Mina impressed on his debut against Chelsea

It would be harsh on Zouma, though, after the Frenchman's encouraging start to his loan move from Chelsea, but Silva is unlikely to veer from his preference of a back four - especially at home to Cardiff.

Michael Keane has been rewarded for his good start to the season with an England recall, and having forked out £28.5m to lure Mina from Barcelona, Silva may opt to keep the new partnership intact.

Will Claudio Ranieri be buying burgers on his Fulham bow? (Fulham vs Southampton, Saturday, 3pm)

1:28 Ranieri has joked he will take his players to McDonald's as a reward if they start to keep clean sheet Ranieri has joked he will take his players to McDonald's as a reward if they start to keep clean sheet

Claudio Ranieri endeared himself to the media early on during his Leicester City tenure when he said he would buy pizza for his players each time they kept a clean sheet.

It proved the perfect incentive at the start of the club's memorable title-winning season in 2015/16, and Ranieri was busy making promises at his first press conference as Fulham manager last week.

"Pizza is not enough now," Ranieri said. "I have to promise something more. It's better for everybody to go to McDonald's. Now I have to choose players who show me fighting spirit."

Highlights from Southampton's draw with Watford in the Premier League

Ranieri is aware of the task he faces in shoring up a Fulham defence that conceded 31 times in 12 league games under Slavisa Jokanovic and is the only side not to keep a clean sheet this season.

Hosting Southampton, however, could just be the perfect opposition for Fulham to make a fast start under the Italian. No side has failed to score in more Premier League games than the struggling Saints this season (6), while Mark Hughes' side have scored with just eight of their 173 shots, giving them the lowest conversion rate in the division (4.6 per cent).

Will Anthony Martial keep up his hot streak? (Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, Saturday, 3pm)

Anthony Martial could score in a fifth successive Premier League game this weekend

A groin injury meant Anthony Martial was unable to join up with France during the international break, but United will hope the extra rest will see the in-form winger back in action when Crystal Palace visit Old Trafford this weekend.

Martial would become only the fourth United player to have scored in more than five consecutive Premier League games if he keeps up his record, joining Ruud van Nistelrooy, Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Another strike on Saturday would move him one closer to Van Nistelrooy's record of scoring in 10 successive games towards the end of the 2002/03 season and at the start of the 2003/04 season.

Will Jurgen Klopp rotate against the Hornets? (Watford vs Liverpool, Saturday, 3pm)

Highlights from Liverpool's win against Fulham in the Premier League

Liverpool's surprise 2-0 defeat to Red Star Belgrade has placed their qualification for the Champions League knockout stages in jeopardy. They are currently second in Group C on the same number of points as leaders Napoli and face a difficult trip to Paris Saint-Germain next Wednesday, with very little margin for error.

It means Jurgen Klopp may look to shuffle his pack when they travel to Watford this weekend, a ground on which they have conceded three times on each of their last two visits.

But that was before the arrival of Alisson and Virgil van Dijk and while those two mainstays are likely to feature, Klopp must decide on whether to rotate ahead of a crucial European tie, with his side two points adrift of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Will Man City continue where they left off again? (West Ham vs Man City, Saturday, 3pm)

Highlights from Manchester City's win over Manchester United in the Premier League

Unsurprisingly, it is Manchester City who have the best record of any Premier League side after an international break since the start of last season.

In each of the last six occasions the top flight has resumed after the two-week hiatus, City have won, and they did so in some style last time around - beating Burnley 5-0 at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola loves visiting the London Stadium. It is a startling statistic that West Ham have lost all three of their meetings with City at home in all competitions, scoring just once and conceding 13.

Will Dele Alli produce another timely reminder of his qualities? (Tottenham vs Chelsea, Saturday, 5.30pm)

Dele Alli has had a stuttering start to the season

The last time a fit Dele Alli was left out from the start for England during the season - in the 1-1 draw against Italy in March - he was warned by Gareth Southgate he would have to fight to win his place back in the side.

Alli duly responded in his next match for Tottenham, scoring twice in the 3-1 win over Chelsea to end his club's 28-year hoodoo at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old was a second-half substitute during England's 2-1 win over Croatia last weekend, and he has endured another period of stagnation having been hampered by a hamstring strain.

Highlights from Tottenham's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League

He is without a league goal since the opening day, but having scored five in his four appearances against Chelsea in all competitions, this would be the perfect time for Alli to kick-start his season by reminding both Southgate and Mauricio Pochettino of his talent.

Will Bournemouth close the gap on fifth? (Bournemouth vs Arsenal, Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 12.30pm)

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth are currently in sixth

It has been a wonderful start to the season for Bournemouth, who are currently in sixth with 20 points, four behind Arsenal, who they welcome to the Vitality Stadium on Renault Super Sunday.

They will be hoping to close the gap on the Gunners - who have drawn their last three Premier League games - and pull away from Manchester United and Watford, who are also level with them on points.

But Bournemouth have lost their last two league games, including their home meeting with United, although they have not lost consecutive games at their south coast home since August 2017.

Will Huddersfield break their post-international break duck? (Wolves vs Huddersfield, Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 3.30pm)

Highlights from Huddersfield's 1-1 draw with West Ham in the Premier League

Although the Premier League is back in action this weekend, it may not be a welcome return for Huddersfield, who have lost every match immediately after the last six international breaks.

David Wagner's team have not even mustered a goal in defeats to West Ham, Swansea, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Liverpool, with just six goals scored in 12 games this season.

After three successive losses in the Premier League, Wolves drew their last game against Arsenal, but they have won just two of their last 16 league games against Huddersfield.

Is this already a relegation three-pointer? (Burnley vs Newcastle, Monday, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm)

Highlights from Newcastle's win against Bournemouth in the Premier League

It is already looking tight at the bottom of the Premier League table and two teams looking to pull themselves away from a relegation fight are Burnley and Newcastle, who go head to head on Monday Night Football.

Rafa Benitez's side are just ahead of the Clarets in 14th on goal difference, with both sides level on nine points, although the Magpies are hitting a change in form having won their last two games.

But Burnley are winless in five Premier League outings but could take a point this weekend, alternating between defeat and victory in their last seven Premier League games played on a Monday (W3 D4) - losing last time out against Liverpool in January.