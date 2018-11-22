Soccer Saturday Super 6 stat pack

Play Super 6 for the chance to win £250k!

Another weekend sees another £250,000 jackpot prize to be won, and we have compiled a stat pack to boost your chances of taking it home.

Predict the six correct scorelines to win the £250k jackpot prize, as the Premier League returns after the international break. From the key stats to the form guide get your lowdown here…

Brighton v Leicester

Key stat: The hosts lost 2-0 to Leicester in both encounters last season, while the Foxes have picked up three wins and more points from their last five away games than they did in their previous 11 on the road.

Form: Brighton have lost their last two matches, yet they won three in a row before that, all by a 1-0 scoreline, and have won their last two home Premier League matches. Claude Puel's men are unbeaten in three, winning two and drawing once, keeping two clean sheets in those games.

Glenn Murray is Brighton's top scorer this season

Main men: Glenn Murray has hit six for the Seagulls this year, racking up the most goals by some distance for his side. Without an injured James Maddison, Jamie Vardy must make up for that, recording three goals and creating one this campaign, without reaching top gear yet.

Best backed: 0-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Everton v Cardiff

Key stat: Everton have not lost in 13 home Premier League matches against promoted sides, winning their last nine on the spin, while Neil Warnock's outfit have registered the fewest away goals out of any side in the EFL this season, with two.

Form: Marco Silva's squad have only lost one in six, which came at Old Trafford where they fought resiliently against Jose's Red Devils, winning four out of those six too. Cardiff have earned three-quarters of their total Premier League points tally in their last four games, with important wins against Fulham and Brighton, subsequently lifting them to 18th in the table.

Callum Paterson has been deployed as a striker and is reaping the rewards

Main men: Gylfi Sigurdsson has been directly involved in 14 goals since joining the club, with nine goals and five assists, bettered by no Toffees player in that period. Since playing Callum Paterson as a striker, the Bluebirds have seen him score three goals in his last four league matches.

Best backed: 2-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Fulham v Southampton

Key stat: Fulham have drawn six of their last 14 home league meetings against the Saints, while the visitors are unbeaten in their last six against the hosts in all competitions, drawing three of those.

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri will be in charge for the first time this weekend

Form: The Cottagers have not kept a clean sheet in their last 16 Premier League games, conceding two or more in 14 of those matches. They have let in the most goals and sit bottom of the table, with Claudio Ranieri taking charge of his first match this weekend. Mark Hughes' team are without a win in eight, despite drawing four of those and losing against all of the current top-three, but have stooped to 17th place as a result.

Main men: Aleksandar Mitrovic has found the net five times this campaign for the Craven Cottage outfit, while scoring two in two last week for Serbia in the UEFA Nations League. Danny Ings has directly contributed to 63 per cent of Southampton's goals this season, scoring four and creating another of their eight goals thus far, demonstrating the highest share of any player in 2018/19.

Best backed: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Key stat: Man Utd are unbeaten in their last 20 league meetings against the Eagles, winning 17 and drawing three of those, while Palace have lost on their last 11 trips to Old Trafford, failing to find the net on 10 occasions.

Form: The Old Trafford side had their four-match unbeaten run ended by rivals Man City, which did consist of impressive wins against Bournemouth and Everton, while drawing away at Chelsea, leaving Mourinho's men in eighth. Crystal Palace are winless in seven matches, only keeping one clean sheet in this time, with Roy Hodgson's team slumping to 16th.

Anthony Martial is riding high for Man Utd

Main men: Anthony Martial has scored in each of his last five Premier League games for the Red Devils, and if he nets against the visitors, he will become the fourth different player to score in six consecutive matches for his side. Wilfried Zaha and Luka Milivojević will be instrumental if the Selhurst Park team are to come away from Manchester with anything at all, both scoring five of their side's eight goals thus far.

Best backed: 3-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Watford v Liverpool

Key stat: Watford are without a win in their last five league matches against the visitors, shedding 17 goals in that period, while the Anfield side have won nine of their last 11 encounters with the Hornets in all competitions, keeping seven clean sheets in those victories.

Form: Javi Gracia has won five of his last seven home league matches with the hosts, losing the other two against Bournemouth and Manchester United. Adding to their four wins in a row at the start of the season, Watford sit in the modest position of seventh. Liverpool have won nine of their opening 12, drawing the other three, sitting two points behind Man City.

Main men: Roberto Firmino has been directly involved in seven goals in his last five Premier League meetings with Watford, scoring four and setting up three, while notching one and creating one in their 3-3 draw at Vicarage Road last year. Roberto Pereyra has two in his last four for the home side, notching five so far, reaching the same he tallied throughout the whole of last season.

Best backed: 1-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

West Ham v Manchester City

Key stat: West Ham have lost all three of their matches with the Citizens at the London Stadium in all competitions by an aggregate of 1-13, while the Premier League champions are bidding to win their sixth game in a row in London, being the first non-London club to do so since Portsmouth in 1950-51 if they are to get the job done.

Form: Manuel Pellegrini faces his former club as his outfit are unbeaten in three games, drawing their last two away matches and winning their last one at the London Stadium against Burnley 4-2, moving the Hammers up the table to 13th. Pep Guardiola's City are continuing to defy the odds with the football they are playing, winning 10 and drawing two of their first 12. They have won their last four and have kept two clean sheets in the process.

Felipe Anderson is beginning to get Hammers fans excited

Main men: Felipe Anderson has struck three times in his last two matches, while Marko Arnautovic has five goals and one assist in his 10 appearances this season, shaping the contest up to be a testing one for the unbeaten City. In his 11 league matches against West Ham, David Silva has four goals and four assists to his name, keen to provide for Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling once more at the weekend.

Best backed: 1-3 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

