Premier League goals: Leroy Sane nets double and Heung-min Son scores wondergoal
Raheem Sterling, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah all on target
Last Updated: 25/11/18 12:28am
Look back at all the goals from Saturday's games in the Premier League, including a stunning solo strike from Heung-min Son.
Here are all the goals from a big day of action in the Premier League, as Tottenham finally ended Chelsea's 18-match unbeaten competitive run under Maurizio Sarri.
Plus, there were audible boos at the end of Manchester United's goalless home draw with Crystal Palace.
Tottenham 3-1 Chelsea
Spurs ruthlessly ended Maurizio Sarri's 18-game unbeaten start as Chelsea manager with an impressive 3-1 win at Wembley.
Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace missed a host of chances as they left Old Trafford with a point following a 0-0 draw with Manchester United.
Watford 0-3 Liverpool
Liverpool beat Watford 3-0 but Jordan Henderson will miss next week's Merseyside derby after being sent off.
West Ham 0-4 Manchester City
Manchester City cruised to a 4-0 win against West Ham to stay top of the Premier League and keep their unbeaten start intact.
Everton 1-0 Cardiff
Gylfi Sigurdsson was the difference as Everton beat a resilient Cardiff side 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday.
Brighton 1-1 Leicester
Substitute Jamie Vardy's late penalty saved a point for Leicester as they overcame James Maddison's first-half red card to draw 1-1 at Brighton.
Fulham 3-2 Southampton
A double from Aleksandar Mitrovic ensured Claudio Ranieri got off to a winning start in charge of Fulham, who edged a 3-2 thriller over Southampton.