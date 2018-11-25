Premier League goals: Leroy Sane nets double and Heung-min Son scores wondergoal

Heung-Min Son celebrates after scoring Tottenham's third goal

Look back at all the goals from Saturday's games in the Premier League, including a stunning solo strike from Heung-min Son.

Here are all the goals from a big day of action in the Premier League, as Tottenham finally ended Chelsea's 18-match unbeaten competitive run under Maurizio Sarri.

Plus, there were audible boos at the end of Manchester United's goalless home draw with Crystal Palace.

Spurs ruthlessly ended Maurizio Sarri's 18-game unbeaten start as Chelsea manager with an impressive 3-1 win at Wembley.

2:51 Highlights from Tottenham's 3-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League. Highlights from Tottenham's 3-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace missed a host of chances as they left Old Trafford with a point following a 0-0 draw with Manchester United.

2:59 Highlights from Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Highlights from Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Liverpool beat Watford 3-0 but Jordan Henderson will miss next week's Merseyside derby after being sent off.

2:59 Highlights from Liverpool's 3-0 win over Watford in the Premier League. Highlights from Liverpool's 3-0 win over Watford in the Premier League.

Manchester City cruised to a 4-0 win against West Ham to stay top of the Premier League and keep their unbeaten start intact.

2:47 Highlights from Manchester City's 4-0 win at West Ham in the Premier League. Highlights from Manchester City's 4-0 win at West Ham in the Premier League.

Gylfi Sigurdsson was the difference as Everton beat a resilient Cardiff side 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

2:53 Highlights from Everton's 1-0 win over Cardiff in the Premier League. Highlights from Everton's 1-0 win over Cardiff in the Premier League.

Substitute Jamie Vardy's late penalty saved a point for Leicester as they overcame James Maddison's first-half red card to draw 1-1 at Brighton.

2:26 Highlights from Brighton's 1-1 draw with Leicester in the Premier League. Highlights from Brighton's 1-1 draw with Leicester in the Premier League.

A double from Aleksandar Mitrovic ensured Claudio Ranieri got off to a winning start in charge of Fulham, who edged a 3-2 thriller over Southampton.