Premier League goals: Leroy Sane nets double and Heung-min Son scores wondergoal

Raheem Sterling, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah all on target

Last Updated: 25/11/18 12:28am

Heung-Min Son celebrates after scoring Tottenham's third goal

Look back at all the goals from Saturday's games in the Premier League, including a stunning solo strike from Heung-min Son.

Here are all the goals from a big day of action in the Premier League, as Tottenham finally ended Chelsea's 18-match unbeaten competitive run under Maurizio Sarri.

Plus, there were audible boos at the end of Manchester United's goalless home draw with Crystal Palace.

Tottenham 3-1 Chelsea

Spurs ruthlessly ended Maurizio Sarri's 18-game unbeaten start as Chelsea manager with an impressive 3-1 win at Wembley.
2:51
Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace missed a host of chances as they left Old Trafford with a point following a 0-0 draw with Manchester United.
2:59
Watford 0-3 Liverpool

Liverpool beat Watford 3-0 but Jordan Henderson will miss next week's Merseyside derby after being sent off.
2:59
West Ham 0-4 Manchester City

Manchester City cruised to a 4-0 win against West Ham to stay top of the Premier League and keep their unbeaten start intact.
2:47
Everton 1-0 Cardiff

Gylfi Sigurdsson was the difference as Everton beat a resilient Cardiff side 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday.
2:53
Brighton 1-1 Leicester

Substitute Jamie Vardy's late penalty saved a point for Leicester as they overcame James Maddison's first-half red card to draw 1-1 at Brighton.
2:26
Fulham 3-2 Southampton

A double from Aleksandar Mitrovic ensured Claudio Ranieri got off to a winning start in charge of Fulham, who edged a 3-2 thriller over Southampton.
2:54
