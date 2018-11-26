Premier League goals: Aaron Mooy magic, Jefferson Lerma's own goal
Son Heung-min, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah all on target
Last Updated: 25/11/18 7:10pm
Watch Premier League goals and highlights from the weekend's games, as Arsenal, Huddersfield, Man City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Everton and Fulham all win.
Scroll down for highlights from the weekend's nine games...
Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner as Arsenal claimed a first Premier League win in four games with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Bournemouth.
Wolves 0-2 Huddersfield
Aaron Mooy scored twice as Huddersfield surged off the bottom of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux.
Tottenham 3-1 Chelsea
Spurs ruthlessly ended Maurizio Sarri's 18-game unbeaten start as Chelsea manager with an impressive 3-1 win at Wembley.
Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace missed a host of chances as they left Old Trafford with a point following a 0-0 draw with Manchester United.
Watford 0-3 Liverpool
Liverpool beat Watford 3-0 but Jordan Henderson will miss next week's Merseyside derby after being sent off.
West Ham 0-4 Manchester City
Manchester City cruised to a 4-0 win against West Ham to stay top of the Premier League and keep their unbeaten start intact.
Everton 1-0 Cardiff
Gylfi Sigurdsson was the difference as Everton beat a resilient Cardiff side 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday.
Brighton 1-1 Leicester
Substitute Jamie Vardy's late penalty saved a point for Leicester as they overcame James Maddison's first-half red card to draw 1-1 at Brighton.
Fulham 3-2 Southampton
A double from Aleksandar Mitrovic ensured Claudio Ranieri got off to a winning start in charge of Fulham, who edged a 3-2 thriller over Southampton.