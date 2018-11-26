Premier League Team of the Week: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Leroy Sane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Who were the standout players in the Premier League this weekend? Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink picks his best XI.

The former Chelsea frontman and Sky Sports pundit has picked his best XI from Week 13 of the 2018/19 season.

With convincing wins for Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham, alongside a stalemate between Manchester United and Crystal Palace and a debut win for Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri, there were plenty of players to choose from.

But who got the nod? Here are the 11 players Hasselbaink picked, and his reasons why...

Goalkeeper

Sky Sports Fantasy Six-A-Side points

Jordan Pickford - 50 points

Jordan Pickford kept the clean sheet and he also played really bravely. Came for a ball, had a bad tumble, but he kept on going and prevented Everton conceding against Cardiff.

Defence

Sky Sports Fantasy Six-A-Side points

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 98.5 points

Virgil Van Dijk - 102 points

Yerry Mina - 92

Andrew Robertson - 74 points

I saw Yerry Mina play two weeks ago against Chelsea and he played like he'd been playing at Everton for many years. They kept a clean sheet there and against Cardiff they kept a clean sheet, too, but that was a totally different game and more physical. We know how Cardiff play, he held his own and that is not easy for somebody who was playing in Spain before the Premier League.

Midfield

Sky Sports Fantasy Six-A-Side points

Son Heung-min - 55.5 points

Lucas Torreira - 46 points

Dele Alli - 68.5 points

Leroy Sane - 121 points

Son Heung-min had to be in the best 11 and Dele Alli as well on his first game back. With Alli, you could see the quality that he was bringing; he set up the goal for Son, who did the rest. They were both immense.

Heung-Min Son scored for Tottenham in their win against Chelsea

Lucas Torreira is what Arsenal have been missing. That little tenaciousness, that nastiness. He gives them that solid base and that's why he's in the team. Every team needs somebody like that, somebody who will go into tackles, set the tone and he is doing that exceptionally well.

Attack

Sky Sports Fantasy Six-A-Side points

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 65 points

Aleksandar Mitrovic - 116 points

A little bit like Glenn Murray, Aleksandar Mitrovic is not the quickest, but he will hold balls up for you, he's a focal point and he is very lethal in the box when you cross balls. If you look at the two goals he scored against Southampton, they came from two crosses.

The first one he scored with his team and the second is an instinctive finish with his right foot, a volley. You can't teach people how to do that and he's got that. He's been in a dry spell for a while but it was such an important match; he stepped up, scored two goals and deserves to be there.

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates with team-mate Ryan Sessegnon after Fulham take a 3-2 lead

