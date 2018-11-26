Premier League grades: Tottenham and Huddersfield impress, Liverpool and Man City keep up form

Who "flattered to deceive" and who "looked far from a relegation threatened side" in the latest round of Premier League fixtures?

There were wins for Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the table, while Tottenham produced a big performance to beat Chelsea at Wembley. Arsenal and Everton also picked up important wins but there was more frustration for Manchester United, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield impressed with a 2-0 win at Wolves, while Claudio Ranieri picked up his first win as Fulham manager.

Here's how we graded each side this weekend...

Tottenham: A+

This wasn't a perfect performance from Tottenham, but it was as good as you could expect against a quality Chelsea side. From the off they had the confidence to take the game to their opponents and 3-1 did not flatter them in the slightest.

With some better finishing they would have scored even more, and Mauricio Pochettino's tactics were spot on. This wasn't a coming of age after their win at Manchester United earlier this season, but it did continue to dispel the idea they have had anything but a very good start, especially given their summer. (Ron Walker)

Sky Sports Fantasy Football's top points scorer: Christian Eriksen (13 points)

2:51 Highlights from Tottenham's 3-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League. Highlights from Tottenham's 3-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League.

Huddersfield: A

Aggressive without the ball and dangerous with it, Huddersfield looked far from a relegation-threatened side as they bossed every department of the game against Wolves. Aaron Mooy covered every blade of grass and was clinical with his finishing while Jonathan Hogg in behind him shone, plus the link-up of Steven Mounie and Alex Pritchard was outstanding. This was a real statement of intent, which will make a few of Huddersfield's rivals in the bottom half raise an eyebrow. (Lewis Jones)

Sky Sports Fantasy Football's top points scorer: Aaron Mooy (21 points)

Man City: B+

Pep Guardiola will wish his side could visit the London Stadium every week! City have now scored 17 goals in only four visits to Stratford and they are only the second team to score 4+ goals in three consecutive Premier League away games against the same opponent, after Chelsea at Bolton (2009-2011).

By no means were Pep Guardiola's side at their absolute best against West Ham. Guardiola even admitted his side were "fortunate" and that the comfortable scoreline did not accurately reflect how the game unfolded.

2:47 Highlights from Manchester City's 4-0 win at West Ham in the Premier League. Highlights from Manchester City's 4-0 win at West Ham in the Premier League.

"We had four or five shots on target and we scored four goals, they had many shots and didn't score a goal," he said. "We know up front they have a lot of quality and in some moments of the game we were lucky. It's nice to say after 0-4 but it's a worry."

City may have allowed West Ham a few opportunities but the Spaniard doesn't have to be too concerned as his side wrapped up an eighth straight win in all competitions. They also extended their unbeaten start to the season to 13 games to stay top of the Premier League, two points ahead of Liverpool. (Oliver Yew)

Sky Sports Fantasy Football's top points scorer: Leroy Sane (24 points)

Liverpool: B+

It was not a vintage Liverpool performance by any means, but Jurgen Klopp's side still managed to find the net even without a full flowing display and they bagged yet another clean sheet, with the stats speaking for themselves.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their opening 13 matches of a Premier League season for the first time since 2007/08 and their tally of 33 points from 13 games is their highest tally since the Premier League began. They have also conceded the fewest goals after this many matches of a league season (5).

All of this was achieved despite Jordan Henderson's late sending-off, with Trent Alexander-Arnold's free kick a particular high point on Saturday. The 20-year-old right-back has a very bright future ahead of him. (Charlotte Marsh)

Sky Sports Fantasy Football's top points scorer: Trent Alexander-Arnold (14 points)

2:59 Highlights from Liverpool's 3-0 win over Watford in the Premier League. Highlights from Liverpool's 3-0 win over Watford in the Premier League.

Arsenal: B+

Job done, yet again, for Unai Emery. The Gunners have come through another potentially tricky game unscathed - 17 of them in a row now. Arsenal were efficient and, in small doses, a joy to watch, but as they have so often recently, made hard work of the result.

It is a mystery how they have worked their way into fifth place despite failing to hold a half-time lead all season, but they have found a knack of doing the business after half-time, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second-half winner was a wonderful way to do it. (Ron Walker)

Sky Sports Fantasy Football's top points scorer: Sead Kolasinac (15 points)

Everton: B

Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton celebrates after scoring his team's first goal

Despite victory and a clean sheet, there is definitely room for improvement for Marco Silva's Everton side. It took them 40 minutes to produce a clear-cut chance against a Cardiff team which they struggled to break down, and the Bluebirds could have come away with a point had referee Paul Tierney awarded the visitors a late penalty for Seamus Coleman's challenge on Greg Cunningham.

However, the Toffees did enjoy 71 per cent of possession, registering eight shots on target. Sometimes you have to win ugly in the Premier League, and Everton did just that on Saturday. (Liam Grace)

Sky Sports Fantasy Football's top points scorer: Gylfi Sigurdsson (13 points)

Fulham: B

The defensive frailties are still there, but purely for their endeavour and determination to secure a win in Claudio Ranieri's first match in charge, Fulham earn a much-improved grade.

There was real quality in all three goals which, when you consider they'd gone four matches without a goal before the visit of Southampton, is mightily impressive. Premier League safety could be attainable after all. (Pete Hall)

Sky Sports Fantasy Football's top points scorer: Aleksandar Mitrovic (19 points)

2:54 Highlights from Fulham's 3-2 win over Southampton in the Premier League. Highlights from Fulham's 3-2 win over Southampton in the Premier League.

Leicester: B

Leicester were so poor in their first half at Brighton they were heading towards D or E territory by the break, with a stoppage-time trundler from Shinji Okazaki which ran straight to Mat Ryan being their best chance.

From there, however, they showed much more purpose as Jamie Vardy and, to a lesser extent, Kelechi Iheanacho came on to inject much-needed vigour into their performance and salvage a draw.

James Maddison's red card didn't help Leicester at all but the way his team-mates dug in latterly to take a point, especially considering the difficult month they have had, was wholly commendable. (Andrew Dickson)

Sky Sports Fantasy Football's top points scorer: Jamie Vardy (11 points)

2:26 Highlights from Brighton's 1-1 draw with Leicester in the Premier League. Highlights from Brighton's 1-1 draw with Leicester in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace: B

Roy Hodgson is correct; Palace have been far too unlucky this season and mid-table is their realistic aim. At Old Trafford they showed what attacking talent they have, without an out-and-out striker.

So often they had men over without a clear and obvious target, and one wonders whether Hodgson will correct this with something different in January or stick with the marmite of Christian Benteke.

Their defence looked water-tight, in a way which didn't impact their attack. Play like this all season and top half is a target. Easier said than done. (Gerard Brand)

Sky Sports Fantasy Football's top points scorer: James Tomkins (12 points)

Bournemouth: B

In reality, this result should be par for the course for Bournemouth against Arsenal, and they could have got something out of the game had David Brooks' early goal been allowed to stand, or had Jefferson Lerma's late long-distance effort not hit the post.

The first goal they conceded was desperately unlucky, but it was nothing more than lazy defending that allowed Arsenal to score their second-half winner, and Eddie Howe vented his frustration at his side 'switching off' after the game. (Ron Walker)

Sky Sports Fantasy Football's top points scorer: Joshua King (7 points)

2:59 Highlights from Arsenal's 2-1 win at Bournemouth in the Premier League. Highlights from Arsenal's 2-1 win at Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Watford: B-

It was a staunch performance from Watford, who for 67 minutes, were executing their game plan well and keeping Liverpool's potent attack at bay. However, two of Liverpool's three goals were preventable - Watford's defence switched off for the opener and did not keep enough players back as the Reds hit them on the break for a late third - although no one could keep out Trent Alexander-Arnold's free kick.

But Ben Foster did well, making some key saves in the first half and Javi Gracia was on the right lines when he said the scoreline did not reflect the performance, which was more evenly matched than you may think. But Watford lacked bite going forward and rarely looked like threatening, which could be a problem as we enter the busy festive period. (Charlotte Marsh)

Sky Sports Fantasy Football's top points scorer: Etienne Capoue (4 points)

Brighton: B-

Brighton dictated much of the first half against Leicester and, with half an hour gone, were in complete control between their opener through Glenn Murray and James Maddison's needless red card for the visitors.

From there, however, they crumbled as the introduction of Jamie Vardy caused alarm at the back and stretched Chris Hughton's side much more than they had been previously.

Leicester might have gone on to win the game but Brighton rallied and made late chances to win which they couldn't take. Hughton was right to call the fixture a missed opportunity for his team afterwards. (Andrew Dickson)

Sky Sports Fantasy Football top scorer: Glenn Murray (7 points)

West Ham: C

West Ham missed a host of clear cut chances against Manchester City

"We had clear chances to score and it's difficult to say when you have lost 4-0 but I'm happy with the way the team played."

That was the verdict of West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini following his side's 4-0 defeat to Manchester City and he's right to take positives from his side's performance against the champions.

West Ham have now lost all four of their meetings with Man City at the London Stadium in all competitions, scoring just once and conceding 17, but on Saturday the Hammers caused the Premier League leaders a number of problems at the back. They created a number of clear-cut chances and on a different day they may have had a couple of goals at least to show for their efforts. (Oliver Yew)

Sky Sports Fantasy Football top scorer: Pedro Obiang, Michail Antonio, Marko Arnautovic, Felipe Anderson, Grady Diangana (all 2 points)

Manchester United: D

For all the huff and puff, United flattered to deceive at Old Trafford. Possession galore, but this wasn't a goalless draw that they deserved to win; Palace had their chances and United's midfield was easily infiltrated.

2:59 Highlights from Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Highlights from Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

As Jose Mourinho admitted after the game, United quite obviously need to improve. Is it heart? Is it quality? It's a mix of both, but in both senses, United are miles off. This 0-0 draw with Palace was a perfect example of this. Not good enough. (Gerard Brand)

Sky Sports Fantasy Football top scorer: David de Gea, Matteo Darmian (both 9 points)

Cardiff: D

Cardiff came to Goodison Park with a game plan and by half time it had gone perfectly. Sol Bamba was a rock in the heart of defence and they succeeded in limiting Everton's clear-cut chances.

Despite being booked for time wasting, goalkeeper Neil Etheridge pulled off some key saves and this game could have easily ended up 3-0 to the home side if it were not for the Philippines international.

The Bluebirds could have stolen a point towards the end but Callum Paterson fired his header over the crossbar from close range. Definitely room for improvement, but Cardiff didn't look too bad, and on another day could have come away with a draw. (Liam Grace)

Sky Sports Fantasy Football top scorer: Greg Cunningham, Callum Paterson (both 4 points)

2:53 Highlights from Everton's 1-0 win over Cardiff in the Premier League. Highlights from Everton's 1-0 win over Cardiff in the Premier League.

Wolves: D

It's now five games without a win for Wolves, who have lost their spark. It was all too pedestrian against a fully-charged Huddersfield, who stifled Wolves' attempts to play through Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho. However, at 1-0, Raul Jimenez had an effort miraculously cleared off the line by Philip Billing - if that had gone in, it would have been a different game. There are questions to answer now for Nuno Espírito Santo's men, who play Cardiff in front of the Friday Night Football cameras next. (Lewis Jones)

Sky Sports Fantasy Football's top points scorer: Conor Coady, Willy Boly, Ruben Vinagre (all 3 points)

Southampton: D

Mark Hughes insists he understands the Southampton fans' frustrations

Chants of "you don't know what you're doing" are commonplace at football grounds, but when it's directed at a team's own manager, you know things are going drastically wrong.

Mark Hughes said he understands Southampton fans' frustrations, but he needs to start overseeing dramatic improvement. Saints cannot keep throwing leads away like they did at Craven Cottage, especially against fellow strugglers.

Sky Sports Fantasy Football top scorer: Stuart Armstrong (16 points)

Chelsea: E

David Luiz in particular should be re-sitting Saturday's game given the chance, in one of Chelsea's worst defensive performances in recent memory. Maurizio Sarri said he was expecting it, which is even more worrying that this might not have been a freak display.

Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta in particular could not cope with Spurs' movement and pace, Jorginho was a passenger in midfield, and N'Golo Kante, who surely would have done a much better job at keeping Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen at bay, offered nothing in a more advanced role. (Ron Walker)

Sky Sports Fantasy Football top scorer: Olivier Giroud (6 points)