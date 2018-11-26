WATCH and VOTE: Premier League's most shocking misses

After Matt Ritchie's glaring miss against Burnley we take a look back at some of the worst misses in Premier League history. After Matt Ritchie's glaring miss against Burnley we take a look back at some of the worst misses in Premier League history.

After Matt Ritchie's shocker against Burnley, look back at the most stunning Premier League misses of all time.

The winger failed to convert an open goal from 2.2 yards during Newcastle's clash at Turf Moor on Monday Night Football, but was reprieved as his side held on to win the game 2-1.

But the clanger promoted us to look back at some of the most staggering misses we've seen during the Premier League era - and Ritchie is in good company.

0:52 Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie somehow managed to put his effort wide from two yards out in their match against Burnley. Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie somehow managed to put his effort wide from two yards out in their match against Burnley.

Famous names including Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer, Fernando Torres and Raheem Sterling all feature in our video compilation, which you can view at the top of the page.

You can also see some famous misses from the likes of Ronny Rosenthal and Kanu.

Take a look at the video and then vote for your favourite in the poll below.