VOTE: Premier League goal of the weekend - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Junior Hoilett

There were a host of great goals in the Premier League this weekend, but which was the best? Watch and choose for yourself here!

Junior Hoilett kicked off the weekend with a superb winner in Cardiff's 2-1 victory over Wolves on Friday night, but there was more to come when James Maddison scored a sensational goal against Watford, Stuart Armstrong kept up his fine form against Manchester United and Andros Townsend netted a stunner for Crystal Palace.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ander Herrera also scored goals which had to make the list, but which is your favourite?

Click play on the video above to decide the best goal of the weekend, then vote below.