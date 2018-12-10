Premier League Team of the Weekend: Lucas Torreira and Ashley Young make Kevin Campbell's side

1:25 Who were the standout players in the Premier League this weekend? Kevin Campbell picks his best XI... Who were the standout players in the Premier League this weekend? Kevin Campbell picks his best XI...

Another busy Premier League weekend saw Manchester City knocked off top spot, as a Mo Salah hat-trick gave Liverpool a 4-0 win at Bournemouth, paired with Chelsea's 2-0 win over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Campbell explains his selections...

Kevin Campbell's Team of the Weekend in the Premier League

"I've gone for a 4-2-3-1 formation, and it had to involve some Chelsea players, because they defended really well against City.

"Kepa Arrizabalaga is in for marshaling his defence, and keeping a clean sheet against Manchester City is huge too. Cesar Azpilicueta and David Luiz obviously make it. Ashley Young is in for scoring that sensational goal as well, and James Tarkowski makes it because not only were Burnley resolute, but he came up with the most important goal for them.

"N'Golo Kante and Lucas Torreira make the midfield two, with both scoring goals. Kante is such a hard worker in that Chelsea midfield, and Torreira once again came up with the goods for Arsenal. He was probably the best player on the pitch.

"Felipe Anderson has been really good for West Ham this year, and scored a huge goal to get them back into the game against Palace. Heung-Min Son obviously scored another cracking goal and played really well, and Diogo Jota has been excellent, with a goal and assist for Wolves at Newcastle.

"Then there's hat-trick man Mo Salah at the top of the pitch, who can't stop scoring."

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 74

Cesar Azpilicueta: 86.5

David Luiz: 113.5

Ashley Young: 88.5

James Tarkowski: 95.5

N'Golo Kante: 73.5

Lucas Torreira: 91

Felipe Anderson: 56

Heung-Min Son: 68.5

Diogo Jota: 55.5

Mo Salah: 141