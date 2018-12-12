Liverpool v Man Utd: Sky Sports Six-a-Side Elite Player Report

Salah with the match ball after his hat-trick against Bournemouth

This Sunday's Sky Sports Six-a-Side match-up sees Mourinho's Manchester United travel to Anfield to take on unbeaten Liverpool.

The hosts are unbeaten in their first 16 Premier League matches, winning 14 and drawing two, leaving Jurgen Klopp's team at the top of the table, a point clear of Manchester City as they were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Manchester United returned to winning ways as they ended a four-match winless run by recording a 4-1 victory over Fulham, putting United in sixth position, eight points adrift of the top four.

All four Elite Player possess the capacity to rack up a valuable points haul from this blockbuster clash. Take a look at the contenders and pick your Sky Sports Six-a-Side team.

Mohamed Salah

Salah with the match ball after his hat-trick against Bournemouth

The Egyptian claimed his first hat-trick of the season in Liverpool's win over Bournemouth, which means he has seven goals in eight games.

Salah has directly contributed to 14 goals in 16 appearances through his 10 goals and four assists, averaging a goal involvement every 94 minutes.

He brags the highest amount of Six-a-Side points out of the Elite Players, and by some distance too (140 more than closest challenger Paul Pogba). This is helped by his 16 shots on target, only bettered by Harry Kane, and the 33 chances he has created, contributing 231 more points.

This puts the Liverpool frontman as the obvious frontrunner of Elite Player choice with a hefty 83.5 per cent of Six-a-Side players recruiting his services and backing him for a good game at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino

Firmino came off the bench to net his fourth goal of the season against Burnley, with him providing three assists for Jurgen Klopp's team too throughout the season.

He has also notched two Champions League goals, one of which was the late, and extremely important, winner against PSG on matchday one.

The Brazilian has earned 24 points from tackles and a modest 147 from the 21 chances he has created for his Liverpool team-mates.

Roberto Firmino could be the shrewd choice of this round

His current selection percentage stands at four per cent so although this is considerably low, it could end up being pivotal and proving to be the difference between winning the jackpot prize and coming away with nothing.

David De Gea

David de Gea will be searching for a much-needed clean sheet against their rivals

The Spaniard made an impressive 18 clean sheets last season, more than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League, however he has only mustered two this campaign which has in part been due to United's shaky defence.

This defence has allowed De Gea to make a total of 54 saves although, which has accumulated 486 of his 569 Sky Sports Six-a-Side points this year, equating to a staggering 85 per cent.

The Man Utd stopper does provide a unique option of Elite Player choice as he has the capacity to earn points from attaining a clean sheet, so the 8.6 per cent of Sky Sports Six-a-Side competitors may be in for a treat if he has a stand-out performance on Sunday.

Paul Pogba

The World Cup winner has three goals for Man Utd this season and has created 18 chances for his team-mates. He has won 30 fouls, equalling 60 points which is double the nearest Elite Player Salah.

Pogba has been dropped for the past two Premier League games

Pogba brags more successful passes than any other Elite Player, and by some distance too with 327.5, which is evidence of a reliable source of points, key for all Sky Sports Six-a-Side players.

He boasts the most successful aerial duels as well as clearances, racking up 50 and 40 points respectively in those fields, so why would you not join the 3.9 per cent of Six-a-Side competitors in selecting him as your Elite Player?

One blockbuster match. One fierce rivalry. Four Elite Players.

Which one will make your Sky Sports Six-a-Side team? Play here...