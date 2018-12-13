Liverpool vs Man Utd essential stats ahead of Premier League showdown

3:34 From Liverpool's record-breaking start to United's struggles against Big-Six opposition, we pick five essential stats ahead of the blockbuster clash at Anfield this Sunday From Liverpool's record-breaking start to United's struggles against Big-Six opposition, we pick five essential stats ahead of the blockbuster clash at Anfield this Sunday

Super Sunday sees the two most successful sides in the history of English football go head to head at Anfield as Liverpool host United in the 201st competitive meeting between the clubs.

Liverpool have a poor recent record against their rivals and are without a win in their last eight league meetings, including the last four at Anfield.



Liverpool's last league win against United came back in March 2014 - a 3-0 win at Old Trafford under Brendan Rodgers with two goals from Steven Gerrard and one from Luis Suarez.

If Liverpool fail to win on Sunday, it will be the first time they have ever gone nine league games without a win against their greatest rivals.

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table last Saturday after a 4-0 win at Bournemouth in the lunchtime kick-off and remained on top after Manchester City lost 2-0 at Chelsea later in the day.

Jurgen Klopp's side remain unbeaten and have made their best start to a top-flight season after 16 games.

Only three teams have won more points at this stage of the season and the omens are good for Liverpool fans - all three went on to win the title, including Manchester City last season.

Liverpool have been formidable in front of their fans so far this season winning six of their seven Premier League games and taking 19 points from a possible 21. They have conceded just one goal and they are yet to be trailing in a game at Anfield.

They are now unbeaten in their last 28 Premier League home games - their last defeat coming against Sam Allardyce's Crystal Palace in April 2017.

The Reds are on their longest unbeaten home run in the league since going 31 games unbeaten under Rafa Benitez - but will they continue their run this weekend?

As for United, they have struggled in games between the so-called big six sides this season and are the only team yet to record a victory in these fixtures.

They have struggled defensively against the top sides - conceding at least two goals in each of the four games they have played this season.

Their form in these fixtures is a sharp contrast to last season when only Manchester City won more points in 'big six' head to heads than Jose Mourinho's side.

United scored four goals in a league game for the first time in over a year during their 4-1 win against Fulham at Old Trafford last Saturday. However, they have kept just two clean sheets so far this campaign - those coming against Burnley and Crystal Palace

The 26 goals they have conceded is only two fewer than the 28 conceded last season and only three fewer than in Jose Mourinho's first season in charge in 2016-17.

Away from Old Trafford, United have conceded 12 goals in their last six league games and have not kept a clean sheet. Their last game on the road saw them trail 2-0 after 20 minutes at Southampton, before salvaging a 2-2 draw.

So can Liverpool maintain their unbeaten start to the season and pick up their first win in nine meetings against their bitter rivals?

Before that, we are at St. Mary's for Arsenal's trip to play Southampton from 12.30pm, and then the focus is on Anfield from 3.30pm for one of the biggest games of the Premier League season - both games are live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Enjoy the games and see you next week.