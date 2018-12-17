Ref Watch: Should Man Utd's Romelu Lukaku have been sent off?

Martin Atkinson shows Romelu Lukaku a yellow card after his tackle on Naby Keita, but should it have been a red?

Should Romelu Lukaku have been sent off against Liverpool? How about Marcos Alonso and Fabian Delph? Dermot Gallagher returns with Ref Watch.

There were plenty of games for the former Premier League referee to get his teeth into on Monday, including Liverpool's win against Manchester United and some crunching tackles in Manchester City's win against Everton and Chelsea's victory at the Amex Stadium.

Read on to see what Dermot had to say about the weekend's biggest incidents...

INCIDENT: Ashley Young delivered a free-kick in the fourth minute which ended up in the back of the net. Romelu Lukaku swung a foot at it, but did not make contact. However, the goal was still ruled out.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: What he has done is impacted on the goalkeeper. By swinging at the ball, the goalkeeper has to then change his saving action, if you like. He's in an offside position, which is an offence, but the minute he goes to play the ball, he is deemed to be active.

Highlights from Liverpool's 3-1 win over Manchester United in the Premier League

INCIDENT: Lukaku launched into a sliding tackle on Naby Keita, with both players ending up on the floor. He received a yellow card for the foul

'Lukaku decisions called correctly'

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: We've seen a number of tackles like this over the weekend and I think it's a yellow card. It's aggressive, it's reckless but I don't think it's over the top to turn it into a red card. It's low and he doesn't catch him with his studs, which is another thing to take into consideration.

INCIDENT: In the eighth minute, Marcos Alonso dragged Anthony Knockaert to the ground, but did not get booked. Later, in the 87th minute, Alonso did something similar to Solly March, pulling him down as the Brighton midfielder raced through on goal. He was booked for the second foul, although Brighton manager Chris Hughton believes he should have been sent off during the game.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton says Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso should have been sent off for a foul on Solly March during Chelsea's 2-1 win in the Premier League

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Both correct decisions.

DERMOT SAYS: It is a foul on Knockaert but it's not a yellow card because it doesn't break up a promising attack. When players pull shirts back, it's often when breaking from midfield into an attacking position or when there is a counter-attack but that far back on the field, a referee would never deem that to be breaking up an promising attack.

Highlights from Chelsea's 2-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League

For the March tackle, the first criteria of the law is asking if he is in possession of the ball - which he's not - or is he likely to win immediate possession of the ball and that's the grey area. Because of that, the law says it has to be obvious. I think that's possible and Stuart's only alternative is to go for a yellow because he cannot be convinced of the second part of the criteria.

INCIDENT: Dele Alli played in Christian Eriksen down the left of the area, with the Denmark international eventually slotting home at the near post. However, Alli was fouled as he released the ball, but the referee played the advantage, which allowed Tottenham to score.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

Highlights from Tottenham's 1-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

DERMOT SAYS: As a referee, you go home and think 'I've really played my part properly in the game' because he has done everything right. As the ball comes across, Alli is fouled and the referee can see it quite clearly. He couldn't have pulled it back because the play had gone too far. You need a bit of luck as a ref and he's got a bit of luck because it has gone in the net.

INCIDENT: Fabian Delph flew in on a tackle on Dominic Calvert-Lewin after the whistle had gone in the 77th minute. The players all pile in to have their say, but after the melee had quietened down, Delph was shown a yellow card.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

Did Fabian Delph escape a sending off?

DERMOT SAYS: I think it's a yellow card, but I think the referee makes his own problems. I think he could have stopped it long, long before and we wouldn't have got there. With that being said, I think it's naughty, he didn't stop and I think the yellow card is right.

INCIDENT: A heavy touch from Vicente Guaita allowed Jamie Vardy through on goal, with the striker finding the back of the net. However, the whistle went as Vardy was penalised for a push on the Crystal Palace goalkeeper.

Jamie Vardy saw his goal ruled out for a foul after a collision with the Crystal Palace goalkeeper

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: I was astonished on Saturday night when I was listening to the radio on my way home when one of the pundits said it should be a goal because I just cannot see how that is not a foul. He doesn't challenge shoulder to shoulder, he challenges on the back of the goalkeeper.

Jamaal Lascelles went in on a scissor challenge on Laurent Depoitre

INCIDENT: Jamaal Lascelles caught Laurent Depoitre out on the wing with a late scissor challenge. The ball was already out of play and he received a yellow card.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: It isn't a red because he goes without his studs, he catches him high and off the field which is not a good thing. It looks worse because of the hoardings.