WATCH & VOTE: Premier League Save of the Year - 2018

Thibaut Courtois, Alisson and David de Gea all feature in our list of the best save of 2018 from the Premier League...

Courtois produced one of the stunning saves of the year during Chelsea's entertaining contest with Arsenal at the Emirates in early January, while Loris Karius also deserves praise for his role in preserving Liverpool's current unbeaten run against rivals Everton during the stalemate at Goodson Park in April.

A compilation without David de Gea would always have felt incomplete, and the Manchester United stopper had to be at his best at the Etihad as Jose Mourinho spoiled Pep Guardiola's title-celebration party.

Alisson saves Andre Gomes' effort during the Merseyside derby in December

Rui Patricio introduced himself to the Premier League with a stand-out stop during Wolves' 1-1 draw with Manchester City in August, while Mathew Ryan and Lukasz Fabianski also feature.

Joe Hart denied Liverpool with a wonderful save despite Burnley being on the wrong end of a 3-1 defeat earlier this month, while Alisson's save in the Merseyside derby to keep out Andre Gomes' header was another memorable stop from the past 12 months.

