WATCH: Best Boxing Day Premier League saves

Check out our selection of the best saves from Boxing Day in the Premier League.

David de Gea had to be at his acrobatic best to deny Laurent Depoitre at a crucial moment in Manchester United's victory over Huddersfield, while Brighton's Mat Ryan put in a fine display to thwart Arsenal time and again, with the stop to deny Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the pick of the bunch.

David de Gea pulled off an impressive save in Manchester United's win over Huddersfield

There was one fantastic save apiece at Selhurst Park, with Vicente Guaita denying Cardiff's Kadeem Harris and Neil Etheridge at his best on several occasions to keep a clean sheet and frustrate Crystal Palace.

Newcastle's Martin Dubravka had to be at his best to deny Liverpool even more goals at Anfield, while Rui Patricio's heroics ensured Wolves picked up a point at Fulham.

Hit play on the video at the top of the page to watch the best saves from the Boxing Day games.