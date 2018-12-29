Nuno Espirito Santo lauds 'clinical' Wolves after surprise win at Tottenham

2:07 Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased with his side's composure in front of goal as Wolves came from behind to beat Tottenham 3-1 Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased with his side's composure in front of goal as Wolves came from behind to beat Tottenham 3-1

Nuno Espirito Santo hailed his "clinical" Wolves side after they came from behind to earn a surprise 3-1 win at Tottenham.

Harry Kane's 13th goal of the season gave Spurs a lead they held into the dying stages of the match, as they looked to keep pace with league-leaders Liverpool at the top of the table.

Wolves kept plugging away, though, and earned a first win in three league games courtesy of three late goals from Willy Boly, Raul Jimenez and Helder Costa, much to the delight of Nuno.

"We are happy, we are very, very happy," Nuno told Sky Sports. "In the second half we were very good, but also in the first too, we were organised. Tottenham have a lot of qualities, talent. They have the mobility to cause us problems.

"We had to stay balanced because we knew the game could change, and it did in the second half in our favour. We began the second half in our favour, on the front foot, controlled the game, and created some chances. We could feel the momentum was coming.

"We had more of the ball in the second half, and when you have the ball you manage the situations better. We moved it well, the lines of the ball were good, and the hard work made the difference.

"We then had to stay more solid, more compact, otherwise the score can change. Today we were clinical. We have been looking (to be more clinical) and today we were. We were happy to get the win, knowing in any moment it could change."

Next up for Wolves is a clash with Crystal Palace on January 2, a game Nuno insisted will not be an easy one, even on the back of such a showing at Spurs.

"We have to enjoy this one, and prepare for the next game," Nuno said. "The next game is going to be tougher than this one. Day after day we have to improve."