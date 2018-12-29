Tottenham 1-3 Wolves: Spurs' title credentials hit by surprise defeat

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Wolves came from behind to earn a stunning 3-1 win over Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday, dealing a hammer blow to Spurs' title credentials.

After a slow start, Harry Kane celebrated being awarded an MBE this week with a sensational strike to break the deadlock 22 minutes in - his 13th goal of the season, taking him level with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the top of the Premier League Golden Boot race.

Spurs sat back after their opener, happy to soak up Wolves pressure, but they were caught cold by Willy Boly, who headed an equaliser with Wolves' first effort on target in the 78th minute to leave Wembley stunned.

Wolves were not done there either, as late goals from Raul Jimenez (83) and Helder Costa (87) earned them a surprise victory, leaving Spurs trailing leaders Liverpool by nine points. Wolves climb from 11th to seventh after a first win in three games.

Player ratings Tottenham: Lloris (6), Davies (6), Sanchez (7), Alderweireld (7), Trippier (6), Winks (7), Sissoko (5), Eriksen (6), Son (5), Alli (5), Kane (7)



Subs: Lucas (6)



Wolves: Rui Patricio (7), Bennett (6), Coady (7), Boly (7), Doherty (7), Neves (7), Dendoncker (6), Jonny (7), Traore (7), Jimenez (8), Cavaleiro (7)



Subs: Costa (7), Moutinho (8), Gibbs-White (7)



Man of the match: Raul Jimenez

Spurs appeared to have overindulged across the festive period as they struggled to find any rhythm early on, but their shooting from distance was on point, with Rui Patricio brilliantly saving from Christian Eriksen before Kane went one better moments later.

The England striker carried the ball down the right flank, cut inside onto his left before arrowing an effort into the net from 25 yards, leaving Patricio with no chance.

Son Hueng-Min then went close with another excellent from range as Spurs remained in command until the interval.

Team news Dele Alli was fit to start having passed a fitness test. Lucas Moura was the man to make way. Three other changes, all at the back, for Spurs from Boxing Day's win with Davinson Sanchez, Kieran Trippier and Ben Davies replacing Danny Rose, Kyle Walker-Peters and Juan Foyth. There was a first start for Leander Dendoncker for Wolves, with Ivan Cavaleiro and Ruben Neves also coming in. Joao Moutinho, Morgan Gibbs-White and Romain Saiss dropped out.

After the break, Wolves stepped up the tempo but struggled to create any real chances of note, with Spurs happy to sit back and take their foot off the gas.

That tactic proved foolish, as Boly climbed highest to head Joao Moutinho's corner into the net to equalise.

It got worse for Spurs late on as Jimenez picked up a pass from Ivan Cavaleiro, who span on the spot, before guiding a fine finish past Hugo Lloris to turn the match on its head.

Costa's 87th-minute finish, having latched on to an intricate throughball from Matt Doherty, completed the win for Wolves, as doubts over Spurs' longevity in this Premier League title race reared their head once again.

2:59 Mauricio Pochettino admits the heavy fixture schedule caught up with his Tottenham players as they lost 3-1 at home to Wolves Mauricio Pochettino admits the heavy fixture schedule caught up with his Tottenham players as they lost 3-1 at home to Wolves

The managers

Mauricio Pochettino: "You need to play not only with quality but with energy and it was difficult to find energy. We miss that fresh energy that we needed to find the second goal. We were a little comfortable because they played so deep. When you don't kill the game, in a period when it is so tough to play every three days, it is tough."

Nuno Espirito Santo: "We then had to stay more solid, more compact, otherwise the score can change. Today we were clinical. We have been looking (to be more clinical) and today we were. We were happy to get the win, knowing in any moment it could change."

2:07 Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased with his side's composure in front of goal as Wolves came from behind to beat Tottenham 3-1 Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased with his side's composure in front of goal as Wolves came from behind to beat Tottenham 3-1

Opta stats

This was Mauricio Pochettino's first ever Premier League defeat against a newly-promoted side while in charge of Spurs - the Argentine was unbeaten in 27 such meetings before today (W25 D2).

Wolves recorded their first Premier League win over Spurs since February 2010 (1-0 under Mick McCarthy), having gone winless in their previous five meetings in the competition (D2 L3).

This was only the third time that Spurs have lost a Premier League home game by 2+ goals under Mauricio Pochettino - the other two were against Liverpool (0-3 in August 2014) and Manchester City (1-3 in April 2018).

Spurs suffered a Premier League home defeat after opening the scoring for the first time since May 2016 (1-2 v Southampton).

Wolves have only lost two of their seven Premier League games against 'big six' opponents this season (W2 D3 L2), managing to avoid defeat in each of their three away games (W1 D2).

Man of the match - Raul Jimenez

Jimenez cut a frustrated figure in the first half as he was starved of service, but the sign of a good striker is taking your chance when it comes, and Jimenez's brilliant spin and finish in the box, with defenders all around him, decided this game. Only Son had more shots at Wembley, as Jimenez kept plugging away, and worked tirelessly up front on his own for the cause.

What's next?

Tottenham travel to Cardiff on New Year's Day for a late kick-off, live on Sky Sports Premier League, while Wolves host Crystal Palace.