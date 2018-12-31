WATCH & VOTE: Premier League Goals of the Week

4:48 Watch a round-up of all the best action from matchday 20 in the Premier League Watch a round-up of all the best action from matchday 20 in the Premier League

There were plenty of goals in the final round of Premier League games in 2018 - but which was the best? Hit the video above and cast your vote for your favourite!

Harry Kane's long-range stunner got Tottenham off to a flying start against Wolves on Saturday, although the joy was short-lived, with Spurs succumbing to a 3-1 defeat at Wembley.

Victor Camarasa left it late to snatch all three points for Cardiff at Leicester with a sublime effort from distance, while Roberto Firmino's solo effort helped Liverpool bounce back from an early setback against Arsenal to win 5-1 at Anfield.

Chris Wood's powerful near-post effort set Burnley on their way to victory against West Ham, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's thunderbolt gave Southampton a glimmer of hope against Manchester City, before the champions ran out 3-1 winners.

Paul Pogba continued his rich vein in front of goal with two goals and an assist in Manchester United's 4-1 victory over Bournemouth, with his near-post header the pick of the bunch.

Pick your favourite goal of the week...