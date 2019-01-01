New Year football on Sky Sports

Sky Sports kicks off 2019 with another bumper offering of live football - including a mouthwatering title tussle between Manchester City and Liverpool.

New Year's Day serves up two top-flight games live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event as Everton host Leicester (coverage from midday), before Cardiff welcome a Tottenham side hoping to bounce back from a shock home defeat to Wolves (coverage from 5pm).

Cardiff vs Tottenham Live on

You'll be able to see in-game goals and highlights from both those games on the Sky Sports app - as well as from the 3pm kick-off between London rivals Arsenal and Fulham.

The action keeps coming and there's a packed schedule with six Premier League games on Wednesday, January 2.

Can rejuvenated Paul Pogba and Manchester United continue their good form at Newcastle?

Newcastle vs Man Utd Live on

The Sky Sports cameras head to St James' Park to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's resurgent Manchester United take on Newcastle (build-up from 7.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event) but you can follow dedicated coverage - including in-game goals - from the other five clashes as Chelsea host Southampton, Bournemouth face Watford, Huddersfield take on Burnley, West Ham meet Brighton and Wolves host Crystal Palace.

Man City vs Liverpool Live on

And the climax to the first round of 2019 comes at the Etihad on Thursday, January 3 as Manchester City take on Liverpool in a top-of-the-table showdown (coverage from 7pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event). Will the champions trim the gap to four points or will Jurgen Klopp's swaggering Reds stretch further ahead?

Will Jurgen Klopp be smiling again on Thursday night?

See Man City and Liverpool go head-to-head on Sky Sports Premier League.

There's plenty for fans of Sky Bet EFL clubs to enjoy, too, with a full programme of action on New Year's Day.

The live Championship game comes from the City Ground as leaders Leeds face Nottingham Forest (2.55pm, Sky Sports Football and Main Event).

N Forest vs Leeds Live on

There are four other games on offer, available with commentary, via the Sky Sports Football red button, as well as via the Sky Sports app for Sky Sports Football customers.

Simply sign in with your Sky iD to view and make sure you have the latest version of the app to see the following games. For Sky Q customers, the matches on the red button will be available in HD quality and the service comes at no extra cost. Matches cannot be watched with a NOW TV pass and are also not available in Sky pubs.

Whoever you follow, tune into Soccer Special on Sky Sports News or follow our Sky Bet EFL LIVE! blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app for goal alerts and updates from all three divisions.

You'll also find goals and highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms.