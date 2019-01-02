Liverpool being driven by 29 years of hurt, says Man City boss Pep Guardiola

Steven Gerrard on his knees after his crucial slip against Chelsea in April, 2014

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Liverpool are pouring 29 years of hurt into this season’s Premier League title challenge.

Jurgen Klopp's side, who are undefeated in the league, are six points clear at the top of the table and can take a big step towards securing the title if they can get a positive result against City at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports.

Liverpool have won the league 18 times, but their last title was in 1990 and they have never won it in the Premier-League era.

Guardiola feels that hunger is driving Liverpool and sees similarities with his own title-winning side from last season.

"My feeling is last season it was a little bit easier to maintain that hunger because 80 per cent of the players had not won anything in our lives," Guardiola said.

"I can feel what they feel, the Liverpool players. After 29 years not winning the Premier League, to be there to win the Premier League, I understand.

"I said to the players, that's difficult to handle."

City, who have lost three of their last five games, are now facing a different kind of pressure in having to chase down an opponent.

Guardiola claims his team are now the underdogs against Liverpool, who have won their last nine games, but he has no intention of giving up the chase.

He said: "If it is different pressure, we have to live it, we have to handle it. What do I think? Yes, we are ready. I (personally) don't have doubts, but honestly I don't know (for certain)."

"I know today nobody trusts us, nobody makes one coin for us, but it is what it is.

"They are at the moment the best team in Europe, in the consistency, the way they control the details in their game. It is a good challenge for us if we're going to reduce the gap."

Liverpool won three of the four clashes between the sides last season, including both legs of their Champions League quarter-final. Guardiola insists that is irrelevant, as is his losing record against Klopp.

Guardiola has won just five of their 15 meetings, with the German victorious eight times.

He said: "The past is the past. It's the same with 100 points, it's in the past. I'm not going to judge the game on the previous game.

"I don't count the number of times I beat managers and feel how special I am. I don't play against Jurgen or Jurgen against me. Our teams play. He beats me, I beat him. I won leagues and cups, I lost some cups.

"They're an exceptional side, they're Champions League finalists. With their results, what can you do? Hats off.

"We will try to beat them and that's all. If we don't I will congratulate them and move forward and learn for our game. But at least let us think that maybe we can win."

City will give a late fitness test to Kevin De Bruyne, who missed Sunday's win at Southampton with a muscular problem.