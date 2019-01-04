Who tops the Premier League's festive form table? Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal feature

Lucas Torreira tangles with Sadio Mane during Liverpool's game against Arsenal

There were four Premier League fixtures for each club over the festive period, but who won the most games? We take a look at the top six...

There are a few surprising inclusions in the top six, although one team did win all four of their Christmas games. Here's how the table looks...

Premier League festive form table Position Club Played Points Goal difference 1 Man Utd 4 12 +11 2 Tottenham 4 9 +10 3 Liverpool 4 9 +9 4 Leicester 4 9 +2 5 Crystal Palace 4 7 +2 6 Arsenal 4 7 +1

Manchester United caretaker-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came in just before the festive period and he has had the best possible start - winning all four games with 12 points on the board, 14 goals scored and just three conceded.

Tottenham and Liverpool come next with nine points each - after winning three games - although Tottenham have a slightly better goal difference to see them into second.

Then we hit a few surprises as Leicester also picked up nine points over the festive period - including wins against Chelsea and Manchester City - although they have a significantly lower goal difference.

Manchester United won all four of their games over Christmas

Crystal Palace are in fifth with two wins, a draw and a loss from their four games and, like Leicester, they are ahead of champions Manchester City.

Arsenal make it into sixth with the same record and points as Crystal Palace but just the +1 goal difference, which took a hit after their 5-1 defeat to Liverpool.

But there is no place in the top six for the last two winners of the Premier League, Man City (W2, L2) or Chelsea (W2, D1, L1).