Premier League manager of the month nominees for December revealed

Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino, Maurizio Sarri, Manuel Pellegrini and Nuno Espirito Santo have been nominated for December's Manager of the Month award.

Liverpool boasted a perfect record of seven wins from seven matches during the month of December to ensure Klopp's side began 2019 top of the Premier League.

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea were the first team to beat Man City in the league

After losing in the north London derby against Arsenal at the beginning of the month, Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham won five games on the bounce in December, scoring 20 goals in the process.

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea also won five games in December, including a 2-1 victory over Manchester City, which was the champions' first league defeat of the season.

Manuel Pellegrini led West Ham to four straight wins at the start of December

West Ham also reeled off five victories last month, with Manuel Pellegrini leading the Hammers to their best December points haul in a Premier League season.

Nuno Espirito Santo completes the shortlist after Wolves recorded five wins in December, including come-from-behind victories against Chelsea and Tottenham.

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves side are up to ninth in the Premier League

Votes from the general public will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, which will be announced on Friday January 11.