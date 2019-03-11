Premier League team of the week: Jamie Vardy, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Ayoze Perez make the cut

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick for Manchester City on Saturday against Watford

Paul Robinson picks his team of the week, and it's players from outside the top six that dominate. Who did he pick and why?

It was a Saturday of comebacks as Newcastle came from two goals behind to beat Everton, while Southampton beat Tottenham 2-1 thanks to James Ward-Prowse's late winner from a free-kick.

There were also fine wins for Cardiff, Arsenal, Brighton, Liverpool, Leicester, Bournemouth and Manchester City, while Wolves grabbed a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Super Sunday.

Paul Robinson's Premier League Team of the Week

Former Tottenham, Leeds and England goalkeeper Robinson said: "I think Neil Etheridge deserves a lot of credit this weekend. He's shipped a lot of goals recently, but he played well and kept a rare clean sheet, hence why Cardiff centre-back Sean Morrison is in there, too.

"I like Andrew Robertson, I really admire him, he is very good going forward and gives them another dimension. Dale Stephens was man of the match for me for Brighton against Palace, he bossed the game, and the three up front; Jamie Vardy just keeps on scoring, Raheem Sterling picks himself, and Ayoze Perez with his contribution at Newcastle, another fantastic performance."

