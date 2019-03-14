Essential stats ahead of Sky Sports' live Premier League games this weekend

4:26 From Mohamed Salah's barren run to Chelsea's chances of a top-four finish, we pick five essential stats ahead of the live action on Sky Sports this Sunday From Mohamed Salah's barren run to Chelsea's chances of a top-four finish, we pick five essential stats ahead of the live action on Sky Sports this Sunday

Fulham vs Liverpool

It is another big weekend as we enter the final stages of a gripping Premier League season, with Manchester City and Liverpool separated by just one point atop the table.

With City in FA Cup action, Jurgen Klopp's side have the chance to return to the Premier League summit with a win against Fulham in the first game on Super Sunday.

Mohamed Salah is still looking for his 50th Premier League goal for Liverpool, and he is now without a goal in his last four League appearances - his longest-ever run without a goal for the Reds.

Since his barren run started at Old Trafford in February, only Leicester's Harvey Barnes has had more attempts at goal without scoring - while his 41 touches in the opposition box in the same period is a league-high among all players.

On a brighter note, Salah has scored six goals and made six assists in his last eight appearances against newly-promoted teams.

Additionally, it will be exactly one year ago this Sunday since the Egyptian scored four of Liverpool's five goals as they beat Watford 5-0 at Anfield.

Scott Parker will be hoping history repeats itself as Fulham look to end a run of six successive defeats: it will be six years to the day since they last beat a 'big six' team in the Premier League - a 1-0 win against Tottenham.

Since that win at White Hart Lane, Fulham have lost 24 of their last 25 games against 'big six' sides, with their only point being a draw at Manchester United in February 2014.

This season, they are yet to even register a point against a 'big six' team, losing all 10 games and conceding 30 goals.

With Fulham 13 points from safety, they will be hoping to change this record - their first game after the international break is against Manchester City at Craven Cottage.

Everton vs Chelsea

The second game on Super Sunday sees out-of-form Everton taking on Chelsea at Goodison Park.

Marco Silva's side have won only one of their last six Premier League games - beating Cardiff at the end of last month.

Their seven points from 15 games against top-half teams is the second lowest in the division this season - their only win was against 10-man Leicester at the King Power Stadium all the way back in October.

Remarkably, against top-half teams at home, the Toffees are without a win and have taken just two points from seven games - after draws against Watford and neighbours Liverpool.

If Everton are to register their first home win against a top-half team this season, they will have to stop Eden Hazard - who has carried Chelsea's hopes of finishing in the top four almost single-handedly this season.

Hazard's tally of 13 strikes and 11 assists in the top flight has seen him involved in 48 per cent of Chelsea's goals - a higher proportion than any other Premier League player this term.

The Belgian is one of only two players in Europe's top-five leagues to register 10 or more goals and 10 or more assists this season. The other? Lionel Messi.

However, Everton will hope Hazard continues his wait for an away goal in 2019 - his last Premier League goals on the road came when he scored twice against Watford at Vicarage Road on Boxing Day.

Points for Chelsea on Sunday are imperative as the race to finish in the top four intensifies - with only four points separating Tottenham in third and the Blues in sixth.

Among the contenders, Tottenham have taken the fewest points from the last six games and they still have two away games to come against other top-six teams - with trips to Anfield and the Etihad on the horizon.

Arsenal and Manchester United currently sit in fourth and fifth in the table, respectively, and have both taken 13 points from their last six games.

Unai Emery's men have no games against top-six teams left to play, while United have successive home games against Manchester City and Chelsea at the end of next month.

Chelsea have a game in hand on the other teams battling out for a Champions League place, but, like Spurs, they have two away games remaining against top-six opposition, with games at Liverpool and United next month.

So, Super Sunday starts with a crucial game for both the fight to survive and the race for the title with Fulham taking on Liverpool from 1.30pm.

Then we're off to Merseyside as Everton host Chelsea from 4.15pm - both games are live and exclusive on Sky Sports Premier League.

