West Ham latest Premier League club to run Sky Ocean Rescue cup trial

Reusable cups will be available for supporters at the London Stadium for this Saturday's game against Huddersfield Town

West Ham and Sky Ocean Rescue are running a trial campaign to cut plastic waste by serving drinks in reusable cups to fans at their remaining home games this season.

Starting with this weekend's game against Huddersfield Town, the Hammers join three other Premier League sides backing the #PassOnPlastic initiative by enabling drinks to be given out in reusable cups to supporters at stadiums for no extra cost.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Fulham are the other sides supporting this scheme at their respective stadiums.

Newsflash 💥 @PremierLeague and Sky Ocean Rescue have launched a reusable cup trial at 4 stadiums, the first in UK football! ⚽

The cups will be available to use at @Arsenal, @FulhamFC, @ChelseaFC and @WestHamUnited! 🙌 #PassOnPlastic pic.twitter.com/81Ky6V86y8 — Sky Ocean Rescue (@SkyOceanRescue) March 10, 2019

Fans on matchdays at the London Stadium this weekend are being encouraged to drop their plastic cups in green bins in the concourse and in hospitality areas.

Hammers supporters will be able to use 100 green cup collection points around the stadium, which is at least one per block, while specialist cup collectors will be there to ensure that cups are collected.

West Ham's Pedro Obiang backing the Sky Ocean Rescue campaign

Results of the trial will be examined at the end of the season where a decision will be made on whether to implement the scheme on a permanent basis.

Sky Ocean Rescue's scheme at football stadiums began at Arsenal's game against Manchester United last weekend, trialling the use of reusable cups within the Emirates, to help tackle single-use plastic.

Manchester United also wore their Adidas Parley third kit for their 2-0 defeat to Arsenal last weekend - a strip made entirely from plastic ocean debris.

Tottenham are another club trying to cut plastic pollution, their new White Hart Lane stadium will be free from plastic straws, stirrers, cutlery and its retail stores will phase out standard 5p carrier bags.

You can find out more about Sky Ocean Rescue and how the Premier League is backing the campaign here.