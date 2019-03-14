West Ham vs Huddersfield preview: Jan Siewert has selection issues

Robert Snodgrass and Terence Kongolo featured in the reverse fixture

Huddersfield boss Jan Siewert faces an injury crisis as he looks to keep his side's slim survival hopes alive at West Ham.

Captain Jonathan Hogg may be missing for at least three more weeks, Siewert revealed ahead of Saturday's 3pm kick-off, after sustaining a rib injury in their defeat to Brighton earlier this month, but there are several other concerns for Siewert as Huddersfield's hopes of staying up fade.

"Unfortunately there are many injuries at the moment," Siewert said in his pre-match press conference.

"Jonathan could be out for two or three more weeks. He had a big impact on his ribs."

Siewert said that Erik Durm is a concern, but Terence Kongolo could train on Friday and Tommy Smith is back from injury.

"We had 15 healthy players on the training pitch today," the manager said. "We will have a look at the squad in training on Friday before we choose our team."

West Ham can make up ground to eighth-placed Watford, who do not play this weekend, with victory over rock-bottom Huddersfield, and Manuel Pellegrini told reporters he does not want the Hammers to take the ninth position they currently occupy for granted.

He said: "We still have ambitions, of course. I don't think that we must be happy because we are in ninth, as a manager, as a player or as a club you must always demand more.

"We will try to win as many points in the next eight games before we finish the season. We cannot evaluate our season now as a lot depends on our last eight games."

Team news

Andy Carroll has an ankle problem

Andy Carroll may have played his last game for West Ham after yet another injury setback.

The former England striker has been missing from the Hammers squad for the last two matches, and Pellegrini has now revealed Carroll has an ankle problem.

Pellegrini is set to hand Marko Arnautovic his first start since January when the Hammers host Huddersfield on Saturday. The Austrian forward has found himself on the bench since having his head turned by a potential big-money move to China during the transfer window.

Terence Kongolo is a doubt for the West Ham game

Siewert confirmed Kongolo might return after missing last week's home defeat to Bournemouth due to a muscle strain and Smith is back in contention after suspension.

Durm sustained a minor strain in training this week and is doubtful, while Hogg, Laurent Depoitre, Adama Diakhaby, Isaac Mbenza, Demeaco Duhaney and Danny Williams were all still out.

Opta stats

West Ham are unbeaten in their three Premier League games against Huddersfield (W2 D1) - they've only faced Bradford more often without defeat in the competition (4).

Huddersfield have lost their last three away games against West Ham in all competitions, since a 1-0 win in the top-flight in May 1971.

After winning their first Premier League game in London 3-0 against Crystal Palace, Huddersfield are winless in their subsequent seven in the capital (D1 L6), scoring one and conceding 17 goals in these games.

West Ham haven't lost a home Premier League match against the side starting the day bottom since February 2007 against Watford (0-1), winning seven and drawing three since.

Yorkshire teams have lost their last seven Premier League visits to West Ham (Hull City five times, Sheffield United and Huddersfield once each) since Leeds United won 4-3 in November 2002.

West Ham are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games at the London Stadium for the first time. They last won three in a row at home in March 2016 at the Boleyn Ground.

Huddersfield are winless in their last eight away Premier League games (D1 L7), failing to score in each of their last five.

Huddersfield have picked up just four points from their last 51 available in the Premier League (P17 W1 D1 L15).

Huddersfield have failed to score in 54% of their total Premier League games (37/68) - they're the only side in the competition's history to fail to score in over half of their games played.

Huddersfield have used the joint-highest number of different players in the Premier League this season (29, level with Southampton), but have had the joint fewest goalscorers (9, level with Fulham), meaning just 31% of their players used have found the net this term.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

Charlie Nicholas is predicting a comfortable win for West Ham

I've been interested with what Manuel Pellegrini has done because this wasn't easy at the start of the season. He's calmed the fans and team down. They seem to be quite united now.

They've managed to keep Marko Arnautovic and he'll be back in the lineup for me this weekend. Huddersfield are playing for a bit of pride but they're gone [relegation]. I think Arnautovic's return means West Ham are going to have a comfortable afternoon. I expect him to score two.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: West Ham 3-0 Huddersfield (10/1 with Sky Bet)