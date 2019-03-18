WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights
Check out the action from the weekend's Premier League games
Last Updated: 17/03/19 8:30pm
Watch all the goals from the weekend's Premier League action, with five games across Saturday and Sunday.
Check out the highlights below...
Everton 2-0 Chelsea
Everton ended a two-month wait for a home league win as a spirited second-half display secured a 2-0 victory that dented Chelsea's top-four hopes at Goodison Park.
Fulham 1-2 Liverpool
James Milner's late penalty moved Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League with a nervy 2-1 win at Fulham on Super Sunday.
Bournemouth 2-2 Newcastle
Matt Ritchie scored a dramatic late equaliser against his old club as Newcastle drew 2-2 with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.
Burnley 1-2 Leicester
Wes Morgan's 90th-minute header secured 10-man Leicester City a 2-1 win to add to Burnley's Premier League relegation fears at Turf Moor.
West Ham 4-3 Huddersfield
Javier Hernandez's late double helped West Ham to a dramatic 4-3 comeback victory over rock-bottom Huddersfield at the London Stadium.