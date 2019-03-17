Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool's development is still at an early stage

5:40 Jurgen Klopp hailed his Liverpool side for retaking the lead against Fulham Jurgen Klopp hailed his Liverpool side for retaking the lead against Fulham

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool are at the beginning of their development, not the end after their "massive" 2-1 win at Fulham on Super Sunday.

Liverpool went two points clear at the top of the Premier League above second-place Manchester City, who have a game in hand, as goals from Sadio Mane and James Milner (pen) gave them a nervy win.

Ryan Babel had equalised for Fulham after a mix-up involving Virgil van Dijk and Alisson with just 16 minutes remaining, and though Klopp said the game was "average", he was overjoyed with the scoreline.

He told Sky Sports: "Now I like the result more with the 2-1 than the 1-0, because coming back from a situation like that. I think we fully deserved to win the game. It was an average game, massive result.

"First half was a bit rusty. Second half we could have finished it off and then it is clear at 1-0 if you don't kill it off that can happen. Babel was there, that is how football is. They deserved a goal but we deserved three points. A brilliant afternoon I have to say.

"I am not in any doubt about my players' nerves. It is about intensity. We go for perfection but it is rare that you get it. People will say we need to be more convincing, but we are at the start of a development, not the end.

"They are cool enough. On our day we are a flying team, that's all there, but the consistency is rare."

Liverpool rounded off a fine week with the victory, having beaten Burnley 4-2 last Sunday and then Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16 before being drawn with Porto in the quarter-final.

Klopp insists he needs to deal with the post-Champions League midweek matches better, but is delighted to go into the international break before returning to "fight" for the Premier League title with seven games remaining.

"We played Burnley, Munich and Fulham, it's like three different kinds of sports actually, and obviously it's difficult.

"We started really well, and did a lot of good things but lost the rhythm a bit. I am not the most experienced manager and I have similar problems after Champions League games.

"Let's go, let's go for it, let's fight, all that stuff. Today we set again the basis for the finish, and it's good. We only have to win and I smile all day."