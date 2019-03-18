WATCH and VOTE: Best Premier League goal of the weekend
James Maddison, Matt Ritchie, Salomon Rondon feature
Last Updated: 17/03/19 8:32pm
Who scored the best goal in the Premier League at the weekend? Watch our selection and vote for your favourite.
Fine free-kicks from Salomon Rondon and James Maddison make the cut. The first was part of Newcastle's dramatic draw at Bournemouth, while the latter laid the foundations for 10-man Leicester's stunning last-gasp win over Burnley.
Karlan Grant scored twice in Huddersfield's seven-goal thriller with West Ham, and his powerful second is included in our list.
Dwight McNeil converted a nice team move for Burnley, while Matt Ritchie lashed home Newcastle's injury-time leveller against his former club Bournemouth.
But which was the best? Vote above after watching the video at the top of the page