More from Football

WATCH and VOTE: Best Premier League goal of the weekend

James Maddison, Matt Ritchie, Salomon Rondon feature

Last Updated: 17/03/19 8:32pm
2:09
Take a look at the best goals from matchday 31 in the Premier League, including a marvellous James Maddison free-kick and a superb strike from Matt Ritchie
Take a look at the best goals from matchday 31 in the Premier League, including a marvellous James Maddison free-kick and a superb strike from Matt Ritchie

Who scored the best goal in the Premier League at the weekend? Watch our selection and vote for your favourite.

Fine free-kicks from Salomon Rondon and James Maddison make the cut. The first was part of Newcastle's dramatic draw at Bournemouth, while the latter laid the foundations for 10-man Leicester's stunning last-gasp win over Burnley.

Karlan Grant scored twice in Huddersfield's seven-goal thriller with West Ham, and his powerful second is included in our list.

Also See:

Dwight McNeil converted a nice team move for Burnley, while Matt Ritchie lashed home Newcastle's injury-time leveller against his former club Bournemouth.

But which was the best? Vote above after watching the video at the top of the page

