Your Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk

Premier League Player of the Year contender: Virgil van Dijk

We assessed the contenders for the PFA Player of the Year award and according to you, the Sky Sports readers, Virgil van Dijk should win the award.

All this week, we've taken a look through some of the contenders for the prize and we asked you to vote for who you think should win the award.

Over 48,000 votes have been cast on skysports.com with Liverpool defender Van Dijk, who is the Sky Bet favourite to win the award, your overwhelming winner with 59 per cent of the vote.

Manchester City duo Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling came next with 15 and 13 per cent of the vote respectively.

Full results...

The stats behind Van Dijk

The numbers behind Van Dijk's defensive dominance are extraordinary.

The 27-year-old ranks top among Liverpool players for clearances, blocks, interceptions, duels and aerials this season. Amazingly, despite playing 2755 minutes in the Premier League, he has not been dribbled past by an opponent once. No other outfield player with a minimum of 1000 minutes played has managed that this season.

The pundit verdict on Van Dijk...

"I think he should be PFA Player of the Year," Jamie Carragher said on Sky Sports after Van Dijk's recent man-of-the-match performance in the Merseyside derby.

"He looks like a man playing in a kids' game. He's playing against some of the top players in European football in the Premier League, but everything is so easy."

"You could write a book about his skills, his strengths, how much I like him, what a fantastic person he is. He's so young, already so mature, so strong, all good." Jurgen Klopp on Van Dijk...

Graeme Souness added: "In a lot of games this year, he has made such a difference to them.

"You can say one player doesn't make a difference, but I think when you are that good, you are an exception. He would be the outstanding centre-half around right now. He's a very special player."

PFA Plyer of the Year - Sky Bet odds Player Odds Virgil van Dijk 2/5 Sergio Aguero 11/2 Raheem Sterling 8/1 Bernardo Silva 20/1 Mohamed Salah 20/1 Sadio Mane 20/1 David Silva 25/1 Fernandinho 25/1 Paul Pogba 33/1 Heung-min Son 33/1 Eden Hazard 50/1 Harry Kane 50/1 Christian Eriksen 66/1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 66/1

Full Sky Bet odds here

