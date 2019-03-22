Wayne Rooney says Liverpool winning the Premier League would be a 'nightmare'

Wayne Rooney says he cannot bear the thought of Liverpool winning the Premier League title this season.

Rooney, who began his career with Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton before moving to Manchester United, said he would rather defending champions Manchester City won the league instead.

Liverpool are top of the table with two points more than second-placed City, who have a game in hand.

"It's a great reason to be out the country when those two are going head-to-head for the title," Rooney, who now plays for Major League Soccer side DC United, told talkSPORT.

Liverpool went back to the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Fulham last week

"I hope Man City get over the line before Liverpool. I couldn't bear to see them win it, it would be a nightmare for any Evertonian.

"I remember in 2005 (Liverpool) won the Champions League and they're still talking about it now so it would be another 10 or 15 years of that."

Liverpool have not won a league title in 29 years and ending that drought this season would allow them to move to 19 title wins in the English top flight, one behind United's record.