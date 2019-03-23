Euro Paper Talk: Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt top of Juventus' wanted list

Matthijs De Ligt is wanted by Juventus

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's European newspapers...

Italy

Matthijs de Ligt remains top of Juventus' wanted list as they aim to sign a centre-back in the summer, but if they fail in their attempts, Benfica's 21-year-old defender Rúben Dias is their strongest back-up option. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

After being chased by Chelsea during the January transfer window, Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini confirmed both the Blues and Napoli came close to signing Nicolo Barella, but now it will cost more than €50 million to land the midfielder. (Corriere dello Sport)

For 10 years, any player AC Milan have taken on loan with an option to buy, they have failed to activate a long-term deal, but Tiemoue Bakayoko could break that streak.

Tiemoue Bakayoko is on loan at AC Milan

18 players have come and gone, but with the way he has developed under Gennaro Gattuso, the Chelsea midfielder could be the first player to stay beyond his loan. (Calcionews24)

Out of contract in the summer, Lazio have set their sights on Liverpool's 20-year-old striker Bobby Adekanye. Their sporting director Igli Tare is a fan of the forward and they are hoping to convince him to join the Italian side. (Corriere dello Sport)

Spain

Both Inter Milan and Manchester City are ready to make a move for Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey.

The 25-year-old midfielder has started 15 league games this term, but he would like to play more. He has a €50 million release clause, which could rule out the Italian side. (AS)

Thomas Partey is a reported target for Inter Milan and Manchester City

Linked with a €50 million move to Barcelona, boss Ernesto Valverde is wanting to put pressure on Luke Jovic to agree a deal with the Catalan side before the end of the season. (Sport)

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu travelled to Amsterdam this week, hoping to continue discussions around the transfer of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt. (Mundo Deportivo)

Germany

Renato Sanches will look to leave Bayern Munich in the summer, revealing he isn't happy at the German club. (Kicker)