Sky Sports Fantasy Football Transfer Tips: Raheem Sterling to strike again?

Alexandre Lacazette should be favoured over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when Arsenal play on Monday

Former Sky Sports Fantasy Football champion Dan Cox highlights some players for you to consider for your Fantasy Football XI this week.

We return to Premier League business after the international break with a bumper week of live action. There are plenty of live games on Sky Sports this week with players involved that you should keep your eye on.

Sergio Aguero - £12.8m

If he starts, then surely Sergio Aguero is the captain and transfer of choice. The Argentine is having another great season for Manchester City with 18 goals this term, giving him a good chance of taking home the Premier League Golden Boot. In fact, Aguero has only won the award once, despite scoring over 20 goals in each of his last four seasons.

Sergio Aguero is in prime position to land the Golden Boot

Aguero sits on 179 points for the season from the previously mentioned 18 goals, with six assists and three Sky Sports Man of the Match awards to add to his goal haul. The City talisman is currently in 30 per cent of teams so while he is a popular pick, he is not the most-owned striker.

Sadio Mane - £11m

Forget Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah because there is a new main man in town - Sadio Mane. The Senegal international has been in blistering form since the overhaul, with five goals, one assist and three MOTM awards resulting in an impressive 58 points in his last five games. You cannot argue with an average points-per-game return of 11.6 over five games.

Sadio Mane will seek to continue his glorious form when Liverpool welcome Tottenham

Currently on 190 points for the season, his ownership has greatly increased over the last few weeks and now finds himself in 24.3 per cent of Fantasy Football teams.

He has taken over the mantle as Liverpool's most lethal asset, which has clearly come at the right time considering Salah has scored just once in Liverpool's last eight Premier League games. Liverpool host Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, where there could be another Mane points haul.

Alexandre Lacazette - £11.4m

Monday Night Football brings us Arsenal against Newcastle at the Emirates. An Arsenal player looks essential given their solo game days on the horizon - four in total - and the only problem is who to pick, as you need to be confident they will start each game.

Alexandre Lacazette seems to play more than most, given Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£12.5m) has only started seven of the last 10 games whilst Lacazette has started nine out of the last 10 over the same period.

Just three points separate the Arsenal duo, so there is not much in it. Aubameyang has 157, while Lacazette narrowly trails on 154. The Gabon international has 17 goals this season and is owned by 12 per cent of teams, while Lacazette has five goals fewer, but does boast an impressive 10 assists compared to Aubameyang's five. Lacazette is in just five per cent of teams, so if he can grab a goal or two, it should ensure you climb the leaderboard considerably.

Romelu Lukaku - £12.7m or Marcus Rashford - £10.4m

Wolves host Manchester United on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will be seeking revenge for their FA Cup defeat. The only other game on Tuesday is Watford vs Fulham and with an FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, Watford may rest a few players.

Romelu Lukaku could return from a foot injury for Man Utd

A striker would be a good choice, with Romelu Lukaku or Marcus Rashford the best options. As with the Arsenal pairing, there is not much between Lukaku and Rashford points-wise. The Belgian is on 125 points from 12 goals, with just one assist and one MOTM, while Rashford sits on 129 points from just nine goals, but does boast seven assists and three MOTM awards.

Raheem Sterling - £11.5m

While Chelsea and Tottenham are a bit out of sorts, Manchester City look the best bet and Raheem Sterling is as good a choice as any in his current form.

Raheem Sterling scored his first England hat-trick in the 5-0 win over the Czech Republic

Sterling has 198 points so far this season from 15 goals, 11 assists and three MOTM awards, but is currently in just 14 per cent of teams. However, his recent hat-trick for England against the Czech Republic and another goal against Montenegro in the European Qualifiers will have no doubt caught people's attention.

