Essential Stats: Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea live on Sky Sports

The pressure ramps up another notch in the race for the Premier League title and a top-four finish this week and we have picked five essential stats ahead of a triple-header of live action on Sky Sports.

Southampton vs Liverpool

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has nine assists in the Premier League this season, his latest being the cross for Roberto Firmino - which saw the Brazilian open the scoring against Tottenham on the last Super Sunday.

In fact, Robertson could set a new record for assists in a season by a defender. He is currently two shy of Leighton Baines and Andy Hinchcliffe - both created 11 goals as left-backs for Everton.

Everton vs Arsenal

Arsenal's win against Newcastle on Monday night saw them go third in the Premier League table for the first time since February 2017.

But they could find themselves outside of the top four by the time they kick off at Goodison Park on Super Sunday - although they should be buoyed by the fact they will be facing their favourite Premier League opposition.

Arsenal have won each of the last four top-flight meetings against Everton. Going even further back, the Gunners have lost only twice in 23 league games since December 2007.

The meeting at Goodison last season saw Arsenal run out comfortable 5-2 winners.

Unai Emery's men will need to perform on the road in their quest to finish in the top four, with five of their final seven Premier League games being played away from the Emirates.

Their away form has seen them win only a single game in their last eight on the road - a 2-1 victory at rock-bottom and Championship-bound Huddersfield in early February.

That is a stark contrast to their home form - where they have won 10 successive games at the Emirates. However, while Arsenal's away form is cause for concern, the same can be said for Everton's points return on home soil.

Marco Silva's men have lost four of their last seven games at Goodison Park - the same number of defeats Arsenal have suffered during that time on the road.

Chelsea vs West Ham

Marko Arnautovic's form has dipped considerably since signalling his intent to move to China ahead of West Ham's Premier League game against Arsenal back in January.

Since then and his subsequent U-turn, he has failed to score and notched only one assist in eight appearances - having scored eight and created two more in his opening 17 games this term.

His reception from the West Ham fans was far from flattering when he was substituted during Saturday's defeat against Everton, and he has yet to complete 90 minutes in all competitions since the 2-2 draw with Brighton in early January.

Incredibly, West Ham scored as many goals after his 68th-minute withdrawal in the 4-3 comeback win against Huddersfield as they have managed with him on the pitch over the last 12 games.

The Hammers have struggled to find consistency under Manuel Pellegrini, winning three and losing three of their last six Premier League games - the result alternating with each fixture.

However, since the opening weeks of the season, West Ham have remained unbeaten when scoring in the league.

Pellegrini's side last suffered a Premier League defeat when scoring at Arsenal - all the way back in August - and have not suffered a defeat since when finding the back of net.

Ironically, the last time West Ham failed to score and avoided defeat was in the reverse fixture against Chelsea at the London Stadium in September.

