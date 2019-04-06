Bournemouth's Harry Arter unsure of future after Cardiff loan ends

1:31 On-loan Bournemouth midfielder discussed his plans for the future on Soccer AM On-loan Bournemouth midfielder discussed his plans for the future on Soccer AM

Harry Arter says he is unsure what the future holds after his loan spell at Cardiff finishes in the summer.

The Bournemouth midfielder has started 23 Premier League matches for Cardiff this season.

He is under contract with the Cherries until 2021, but told Soccer AM that he will review his situation at the end of the season.

"I haven't overly thought about it," said the 29-year-old Republic of Ireland international. "I looked at this season as one where I wanted to experience something new but when I got into the club [Cardiff], I felt so ingrained with it.

"I didn't want to think anything long term, I think sometimes loan players can subconsciously think I'm not going to be here next year and potentially not give their all.

"My mindset is on this year and trying to stay in the Premier League and come the end of the season, we will see.

"It's a great group of lads. They have that bond from last year of being promoted together and I think that could play a massive part in keeping us up this year."

Arter has been with Bournemouth since 2010 and says he is regularly in contact with Cherries manager Eddie Howe.

"I speak to Eddie once or twice every couple of months. I have been with him for so long and achieved so much as a player and a club and he has helped me on and off the pitch.

"Even if I had left the club permanently, I would like to think we would stay in contact. The communication has been good."