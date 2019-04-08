WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights

Phil Jagielka of Everton celebrates after scoring

Watch the goals from the weekend's Premier League action so far, with wins for Liverpool, Leicester, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Everton.

Anybody in the UK can view the highlights for free, but you will need to create a free Sky iD - you can do that HERE.

Check out the highlights below...

Sunday

Arsenal suffered a potentially crucial blow in the race for the top four as they were beaten 1-0 at Everton on Super Sunday.

2:52 Everton 1-0 Arsenal Everton 1-0 Arsenal

Saturday

Jamie Vardy scored twice as Leicester beat Huddersfield 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, sending the Foxes into seventh place.

2:59 Highlights from Leicester's 4-1 win against Huddersfield in the Premier League Highlights from Leicester's 4-1 win against Huddersfield in the Premier League

Luka Milivojevic's late penalty against the run of play gave Crystal Palace a 1-0 win at Newcastle to all but secure their Premier League survival.

2:59 Highlights from Crystal Palace's 1-0 win against Newcastle in the Premier League Highlights from Crystal Palace's 1-0 win against Newcastle in the Premier League

Ashley Barnes scored at both ends as Burnley's 3-1 comeback win at Bournemouth moved them eight points clear of the bottom three.

2:59 Highlights from Burnley's 3-1 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League Highlights from Burnley's 3-1 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League

Friday

Mo Salah ended his goal drought as Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with another late show in a 3-1 win at Southampton on Friday Night Football.