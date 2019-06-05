Premier League clubs to show VAR replays in stadium

Liverpool and Manchester United are set to be the only Premier League clubs unable to show Video Assistant Referee (VAR) replays in their stadiums next season.

The Premier League confirmed on Wednesday that, along with graphics, clubs will be able to display "definitive" clips to help explain VAR decisions when the system is implemented for the 2019/20 season.

Liverpool and United have the only two Premier League stadiums that currently do not possess a big screen, meaning that, as things stand, fans at Anfield and Old Trafford will be unable to benefit from the access being provided.

Manchester United do not currently have a giant screen at Old Trafford

"The Premier League has created graphics which will be displayed on giant screens to explain any VAR-related delay to a match, and any over-turned decision," said a Premier League statement.

"Additionally, if the VAR believes there is a definitive video-clip which helps explain an over-turned decision to fans, it will be broadcast on giant screens. In addition, the Premier League is investigating the possibility of messages and video-clips being viewed on handheld devices via an app.

"For clubs which do not have giant screens in their stadium, VAR communications will be made via a combination of PA announcements and messages on scoreboards."

Liverpool's Anfield stadium also currently only possesses a scoreboard

VAR will be allowed to intervene on "clear and obvious errors" or "serious missed incidents" relating to goals, penalties, straight red cards and cases of mistaken identity.

The system was used at the 2018 World Cup and also in last season's Champions League knockout stages, with the technology making dramatic interventions during Tottenham's semi-final victory over Manchester City.

However, in each of its previous uses, replays of incidents were not permitted to be shown in the stadium, often creating confusion among watching fans.