David Beckham, Sergio Aguero... Watch the iconic opening day Premier League moments

3:44 Watch a selection of the best goals from the opening day of previous Premier League seasons Watch a selection of the best goals from the opening day of previous Premier League seasons

Liverpool and Norwich kick off the new Premier League season on Friday night, live on Sky Sports - but will they serve up another iconic opening day moment?

We've picked out some classic curtain-raising goals to mark the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

David Beckham's halfway line heroics for Manchester United against Wimbledon in 1996 and Jurgen Klinsmann's diving celebration on his Tottenham debut in 1994 make the cut.

Sadio Mane scored Liverpool's winner in their 2016 4-3 opening day win at Arsenal

Sergio Aguero's fast start in Manchester City colours and Liverpool's thrilling 4-3 win at Arsenal in 2016 are included too.

Hit play on the video above to watch the opening day moments - and then tune in to Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm on Friday night for Liverpool vs Norwich, kick-off 8pm.

Liverpool vs Norwich Live on

Our biggest season yet on Sky Sports

The Premier League is back and you can watch more games than ever before on Sky Sports. We'll show 128 Premier League games exclusively live - and have the first pick of matches every weekend.

We have new Saturday Night Football slots, with games every weekend at 5.30pm, Friday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

Plus, you'll be able to watch Premier League highlights shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website and app - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

As well as all that great live action, we'll also bring you Saturday Social (9.30am, Saturdays), Soccer AM (10.30am, Saturdays), Soccer Saturday (12pm, Saturdays), Sunday Supplement (10am, Sundays), Goals on Sunday (11.30am, Sundays) and The Debate (weeknights) for the best reaction and analysis.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!