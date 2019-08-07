David Luiz wants to leave Chelsea for Arsenal

David Luiz has indicated that he wants a move away from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea defender David Luiz wants to move to Arsenal, Sky Sports News understands.

The Blues centre-back trained away from the rest of Frank Lampard's squad on Wednesday.

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has told Sky Sports News he wants to sign a centre-back before Thursday's deadline and it is understood Luiz is on his shortlist, although there has been no formal bid for him at this stage.

"If we can on the last day, we will try to sign another centre-back, but one who has the capacity to help us," said Emery.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has said the club are working on deals, after reports they have agreed a £72m deal for Lille forward Nicolas Pepe

"We have a lot of defensive players. Maybe, it is different when Laurent Koscielny tells us he wanted to leave.

"We tried to sign some important, expensive players for our defence. But when we can't do that, the second line players don't really convince us to sign them."

Chelsea are reluctant to let Luiz - who signed a two-year contract extension in May - go to Arsenal due to their ban on registering new players until next summer.

Tierney update

Kieran Tierney is valued at £25m

Arsenal are also working hard to sign Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, Sky Sports News understands.

Celtic want close to £25m upfront for the Scottish international. Personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

Arsenal have previously had two bids rejected for Tierney. Their latest offer met Celtic's valuation with add-ons but the Scottish champions were unhappy with the structure of the deal and wanted more upfront.

