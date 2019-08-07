Watford sign Danny Welbeck on free transfer

Danny Welbeck has joined Watford on a free transfer

Watford have confirmed the signing of former Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old England international was not offered a new contract by the Gunners this summer, becoming a free agent after enduring an injury-hit spell at the Emirates Stadium.

Welbeck only managed 126 appearances after joining on a five-year deal from Manchester United in 2014 and has been out since November with a serious ankle injury picked up against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Watford remain in discussions over Ismaila Sarr's move from Rennes continue over the fee and other details and, if completed, should be a club-record signing.

