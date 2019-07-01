Football transfers - Summer Done Deals 2019: Premier League, EFL, WSL, Scottish Premiership, European
Keep track of the latest done deals across the leagues during the 2019 summer transfer window.
The window opened on May 16 and runs to August 8 - two days before the 2019/20 Premier League season kicks off.
Here you can follow signings in the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership, the Women's Super League, as well as selected deals across Europe.
July 1
Premier League
Che Adams - Birmingham City to Southampton - £15m
Matt Targett - Southampton to Aston Villa - £11m
Leander Dendoncker - Anderlecht to Wolves - undisclosed
Luke Amos - Tottenham to QPR - loan
Jack Harrison - Manchester City to Leeds - loan
Ben White - Brighton to Leeds - loan
Marko Grujic - Liverpool to Hertha Berlin - loan
Joe Hilton - Everton to Blackburn Rovers - undisclosed
SPL
Johnny Hunt - Stevenage to Hamilton - undisclosed
Europe
John Obi Mikel - Unattached to Trabzonspor - free
June 29
Scottish Premiership
Luca Connell - Bolton Wanderers to Celtic - undisclosed
EFL
Emmanuel Osadebe - Cambridge to Macclesfield - free
June 28
Premier League
Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Crystal Palace to Manchester United - £50m
James Justin - Luton to Leicester - undisclosed
EFL
Jamie Allen - Burton to Coventry - undisclosed
Chuks Aneke - MK Dons to Charlton - free
Daniel Bentley - Brentford to Bristol City - undisclosed
Callum Burton - Unattached to Cambridge - free
Martin Cranie - Sheffield United to Luton - free
Tom Lockyer - Bristol Rovers to Charlton - free
Jonny Maxted - Accrington - Exeter - free
Stefan Payne - Bristol Rovers to Tranmere - free
Darren Potter - Rotherham to Tranmere- free
Sammie Szmodics - Colchester to Bristol City - undisclosed
Gary Warren - Yeovil to Exeter - Free
SPL
Christopher Jullien to Toulouse to Celtic - £7m
Jamie Walker - Wigan Athletic to Hearts - free
European
Ryan Babel - Fulham to Galatasaray - free
Jay-Roy Grot - Leeds to Vitesse Arnhem - loan
Jay O'Shea - Bury to Brisbane Roar - free
Antonio Valencia - Manchester United to LDU Quito - free
June 27
Premier League
Sepp van den Berg - PEC Zwolle to Liverpool - £1.3m
EFL
Joe Day - Newport to Cardiff - free
Joe Edwards - Walsall to Plymouth - free
Frank Fielding - Bristol City to Millwall - free
Julien Lamy - Unattached to Rotherham - free
Joe Morrell - Bristol City to Lincoln - loan
Curtis Nelson - Oxford to Cardiff - free
Sean Raggett - Norwich to Portsmouth - Loan
Will Vaulks - Rotherham to Cardiff - £2.1m
SPL
Connor Washington - Sheffield United to Hearts - free
Europe
Neto - Valencia to Barcelona - £23.3m
Rafael Camacho - Liverpool to Sporting Lisbon - £5m
June 26
Premier League
Leandro Trossard - Genk to Brighton - undisclosed
EFL
Ryan Williams - Rotherham to Portsmouth- free
Jay Dasilva - Chelsea to Bristol City - undisclosed
Corey Blackett-Taylor - Aston Villa to Tranmere - free
Mark Cullen - Blackpool to Port Vale - free
Luke Gambin - Luton to Colchester - free
Elliott Hewitt - Notts County to Grimsby - free
Ryan Lloyd - Macclesfield to Port Vale - free
Kieron Morris - Walsall to Tranmere - free
Sid Nelson - Millwall to Tranmere - free
Mikael Ndjoli - Bournemouth to Gillingham - loan
Richard Nartey - Chelsea to Burton - loan
Samuel Radlinger - Hannover 96 to Barnsley - undisclosed
Stephen Ward - Burnley to Stoke - free
Calum Woods - Bradford to Tranmere - free
Scottish Premiership
Tom James - Yeovil to Hibernian - undisclosed
Dean Lyness - Raith Rovers to Livingston - free
Matija Sarkic - Aston Villa to Livingston - loan
Europe
Jasper Cillessen - Barcelona to Valencia - £31.35m
June 25
Premier League
Andre Gomes - Barcelona to Everton - £22m
EFL
Elijah Adebayo - Fulham to Walsall - free
Jordan Cousins - QPR to Stoke - free
Adam Davies - Barnsley to Stoke - free
Alex Fisher - Yeovil to Exeter - free
Lee Gregory - Millwall to Stoke - free
Matt Ingram - QPR to Hull - undisclosed
Freddie Ladapo - Plymouth to Rotherham - £500k
Liam Lindsay - Barnsley to Stoke - £2m
James Morton - Bristol City to Forest Green - loan
Nick Powell - Wigan to Stoke - free
Adam Smith - Bristol Rovers to Forest Green - free
Moses Ugbu - Al-Ain to Grimsby - free
James Vaughan - Wigan to Bradford - free
Gary Woods - Hamilton to Oldham - free
SPL
Christian Doidge - Forest Green to Hibernian - undisclosed
Greg Leigh - NAC Breda to Aberdeen - loan
Europe
Tom Aldred - Bury to Brisbane Roar - free
Aaron Amadi-Holloway - Shrewsbury to Brisbane Roar - undisclosed
Macaulay Gillesphey - Carlisle to Brisbane Roar - free
June 24
Premier League
Josip Drmic - Borussia Monchengladbach to Norwich - free
EFL
Sammy Ameobi - Bolton to Nottingham Forest - free
Ousseynou Cisse - MK Dons to Gillingham - free
James Hardy - AFC Fylde to Walsall - free
Rob Hunt - Oldham to Swindon - free
Aaron Pierre - Northampton to Shrewsbury - undisclosed
George Ray - Crewe to Tranmere - free
Reuben Reid - Forest Green to Cheltenham - free
Aidan Stone - Unattached to Mansfield - free
Nathan Trott - West Ham to Wimbledon - loan
Byron Webster - Scunthorpe to Carlisle - free
Europe
Ruben Lameiras - Plymouth to FC Famalicao - free
Gary Mackay-Steven - Aberdeen to New York City - free
Apostolos Vellios - Nottingham Forest to Atromitos - undisclosed
June 22
EFL
Frankie Kent - Colchester to Peterborough - undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Jon Gallagher - Atlanta United to Aberdeen - loan
21 June
Premier League
Matt Clarke - Portsmouth to Brighton - undisclosed
EFL
Richie Bennett - Carlisle to Port Vale - free
Andy Cook - Walsall to Mansfield - undisclosed
Paul Downing - Blackburn to Portsmouth - free
Stewart Downing - Middlesbrough to Blackburn - free
Ellis Harrison - Ipswich to Portsmouth - undisclosed
Mads Juel Andersen - AC Horsens to Barnsley - undisclosed
Josh Koroma - Leyton Orient to Huddersfield - undisclosed
Beryly Lubala - Birmingham to Crawley - free
Zak Mills - Morecambe to Oldham - free
Ben Tollitt - Tranmere to Blackpool - free
Lewis Ward - Readind to Exeter - undisclosed
SPL
George Edmundson - Oldham to Rangers - undisclosed
Europe
Mikael Lustig - Celtic to Gent - free
Marocs Llorente - Real Madrid to Atletico Madrid - undisclosed
June 20
EFL
Jack Bridge - Northampton to Carlisle - free
Reece Brown - Forest Green to Huddersfield - undisclosed
Jamie Devitt - Carlisle to Blackpool - undisclosed
Gervane Kastaneer - NAC Breda to Coventry - undisclosed
Daniel Leadbitter - Bristol Rovers to Newport - free
Adam Roscrow - Cardiff Met Uni - AFC Wimbledon - undisclosed
Jerry Yates - Rotherham to Swindon - loan
SPL
Wallace Duffy - Celtic to St Johnstone - free
Elliott Parish - Dundee to St Johnstone - free
June 19
EFL
Patrick Bauer - Charlton to Preston - free
Brad Collins - Chelsea to Barnsley - free
Reece James - Sunderland to Doncaster - undisclosed
Steve Morrison - Millwall to Shrewsbury - loan
Josh Morris - Scunthorpe to Fleetwood - free
SPL
Craig Bryson - Derby to Aberdeen - free
June 18
EFL
Ebou Adams - Ebbsfleet to Forest Green - undisclosed
Daniel Adshead - Rochdale to Norwich - undisclosed
Yoann Barbet - MK Dons to Swindon - free
Danny Collinge - unattached to Coventry - free
Aaron Collins - Morecambe to Forest Green - free
James Hanson - AFC Wimbledon to Grimsby - free
Paudie O'Connor - Leeds to Bradford - undisclosed
SPL
Sheyi Ojo - Liverpool to Rangers - loan
European
Hillal Soudani - Nottingham Forest to Olympiakos - undisclosed
June 17
Premier League
Kortney Hause - Wolves to Aston Villa - £3m
EFL
Danny Andrew - Doncaster to Fleetwood - free
Macauley Bonne - Leyton Orient to Charlton - undisclosed
Zeki Fryers - Barnsley to Swindon - free
Reece Hall-Johnson - Grimsby to Northampton - free
Josh Pask - West Ham to Coventry - free
Conor Wilkinson - Dagenham & Redbridge to Leyton Orient - undisclosed
June 15
EFL
Tommy Elphick - Aston Villa to Huddersfield - free
WSL
Melissa Lawley - Manchester City to Liverpool - free
SPL
Robbie Crawford - Ayr United to Livingston - free
June 14
Premier League
Pablo Fornals - Villarreal to West Ham - £24m
EFL
Tayhon Campbell - Forest Green to Cheltenham - free
Clayton Donaldson - Bolton to Bradford - free
Ryan Edwards - Plymouth to Blackpool - free
Nathan Ferguson - Dulwich Hamlet to Crawley - undisclosed
Adam Henley - Real Salt Lake to Bradford - free
Wesley Jobello - Ajaccio to Coventry - undisclosed
Liam Kelly - Livingston to QPR - undisclosed
Regan Poole - Manchester United to MK Dons - free
Lazar Stojsavljevic - Millwall to Newport - free
Lee Wallace -Rangers to QPR - free
Josh Wright - Bradford to Leyton Orient - free
SPL
Owain fon Williams - Inverness CT to Hamilton - free
European
Takefusa Kubo - FC Tokyo to Real Madrid - reported £1.78m
June 13
Premier League
Moussa Djenepo - Standard Liege to Southampton - undisclosed
Wesley - Club Brugge to Aston Villa - undisclosed
EFL
Tom Brewitt - AFC Fylde to Morecambe - free
Jackson Longridge - Dunfermline to Bradford - undisclosed
Luke Thomas - Derby to Barnsley - undisclosed
Jordi van Stapperhoef - FC Volendam to Bristol Rovers - free
Matty Willock - Manchester United to Gillingham - free
SPL
Greg Stewart - Birmingham City to Rangers - free
June 12
Premier League
Daniel James - Swansea to Manchester United - £15m
EFL
Josh Hare - Eastleigh to Bristol Rovers - free
European
Ferland Mendy - Lyon to Real Madrid - £47.1m
June 11
EFL
Jordan Bowery - Crewe to MK Dons - free
Tom Davies - Coventry to Bristol Rovers - free
Kyle Howkins - West Brom to Newport - free
Zeli Ismail - Walsall to Bradford - free
Adam May - Portsmouth to Swindon - loan
Harry McKirdy - Aston Villa to Carlisle - free
Stuart O'Keefe - Cardiff to Gillingham - free
SPL
Cece Franck Pepe - unattached to Livingston
European
Ola Aina - Chelsea to Torino - undisclosed
Graham Carey - Plymouth to CSKA Sofia - free
June 10
Premier League
Anwar El Ghazi - Lille to Aston Villa - undisclosed
EFL
Brandon Goodship - Weymouth to Southend - free
Matt Green - Salford to Grimsby - free
James Norwood - Tranmere to Ipswich - undisclosed
European
Jonjoe Kenny - Everton to Schalke - loan
SPL
Christopher Long - Blackpool to Motherwell - free
WSL
Becky Jane - Reading to Liverpool - free
June 9
SPL
Joe Newell - Rotherham to Hibernian - free
June 8
EFL
Lee Hodson - Rangers to Gillingham - free
SPL
Nicky Devlin - Walsall to Livingston - free
June 7
European
Eden Hazard - Chelsea to Real Madrid - £89m
EFL
James Bolton - Shrewsbury to Portsmouth - free
Tom King - Millwall to Newport - free
Niall Mason - unattached to Peterborough - free
Daniel Powell - Northampton to Crewe - free
June 6
SPL
Blair Alston - St Johnstone to Hamilton - free
June 5
Premier League
Jota - Birmingham to Aston Villa - undisclosed
EFL
Nicky Adams - Bury to Northampton - free
Steve Arnold - Shrewsbury to Northampton - undisclosed
Fankaty Dabo - Chelsea to Coventry - free
Gary Gardner - Aston Villa to Birmingham - undisclosed
Joe Ironside - Kidderminster to Macclesfield - free
Kyle Knoyle - Swindon to Cambridge - free
Alan McCormack - Luton to Northampton - free
Jak McCourt - Swindon to Macclesfield - free
SPL
Ciaran McKenna - Falkirk to Hamilton - free
Curtis Main - Motherwell to Aberdeen - free
WSL
Hayley Ladd - Birmingham to Manchester United - free
June 4
EFL
Mark Little - Bolton to Bristol Rovers, free
Jack Bonham - Brentford to Gillingham - free
Joe Mason - Wolves to MK Dons - free
Callum McManaman - Wigan to Luton - free
SPL
Ryan Hedges - Barnsley to Aberdeen - free
Blair Spittal - Partick Thistle to Ross County - free
Ash Taylor - Northampton to Aberdeen - free
European
Luka Jovic - Eintracht Frankfurt to Real Madrid - undisclosed
June 3
Premier League
David Martin - Millwall to West Ham, free
EFL
Tyler Reid - Swansea to Swindon, free
Shaun MacDonald - Wigan to Rotherham, free
Kieran Kennedy - Wrexham to Port Vale, free
Ryan Watson - MK Dons to Northampton, free
European
Edimilson Fernandes - West Ham to Mainz, undisclosed
Lucas Perez - West Ham to Alaves, undisclosed
June 1
EFL
Mo Eisa - Bristol City to Peterborough, undisclosed
European
Lamine Kone - Sunderland to Strasbourg, undisclosed
