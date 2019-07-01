Football transfers - Summer Done Deals 2019: Premier League, EFL, WSL, Scottish Premiership, European

Lucas Perez has left West Ham for Alaves

July 1

Premier League

Che Adams - Birmingham City to Southampton - £15m

Matt Targett - Southampton to Aston Villa - £11m

Leander Dendoncker - Anderlecht to Wolves - undisclosed

Luke Amos - Tottenham to QPR - loan

Jack Harrison - Manchester City to Leeds - loan

Ben White - Brighton to Leeds - loan

Marko Grujic - Liverpool to Hertha Berlin - loan

Joe Hilton - Everton to Blackburn Rovers - undisclosed

SPL

Johnny Hunt - Stevenage to Hamilton - undisclosed

Europe

John Obi Mikel - Unattached to Trabzonspor - free

June 29

Scottish Premiership

Luca Connell - Bolton Wanderers to Celtic - undisclosed

EFL

Emmanuel Osadebe - Cambridge to Macclesfield - free

June 28

Premier League

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Crystal Palace to Manchester United - £50m

James Justin - Luton to Leicester - undisclosed

EFL

Jamie Allen - Burton to Coventry - undisclosed

Chuks Aneke - MK Dons to Charlton - free

Daniel Bentley - Brentford to Bristol City - undisclosed

Callum Burton - Unattached to Cambridge - free

Martin Cranie - Sheffield United to Luton - free

Tom Lockyer - Bristol Rovers to Charlton - free

Jonny Maxted - Accrington - Exeter - free

Stefan Payne - Bristol Rovers to Tranmere - free

Darren Potter - Rotherham to Tranmere- free

Sammie Szmodics - Colchester to Bristol City - undisclosed

Gary Warren - Yeovil to Exeter - Free

SPL

Christopher Jullien to Toulouse to Celtic - £7m

Jamie Walker - Wigan Athletic to Hearts - free

European

Ryan Babel - Fulham to Galatasaray - free

Jay-Roy Grot - Leeds to Vitesse Arnhem - loan

Jay O'Shea - Bury to Brisbane Roar - free

Antonio Valencia - Manchester United to LDU Quito - free

June 27

Premier League

Sepp van den Berg - PEC Zwolle to Liverpool - £1.3m

EFL

Joe Day - Newport to Cardiff - free

Joe Edwards - Walsall to Plymouth - free

Frank Fielding - Bristol City to Millwall - free

Julien Lamy - Unattached to Rotherham - free

Joe Morrell - Bristol City to Lincoln - loan

Curtis Nelson - Oxford to Cardiff - free

Sean Raggett - Norwich to Portsmouth - Loan

Will Vaulks - Rotherham to Cardiff - £2.1m

SPL

Connor Washington - Sheffield United to Hearts - free

Europe

Neto - Valencia to Barcelona - £23.3m

Rafael Camacho - Liverpool to Sporting Lisbon - £5m

June 26

Premier League

Leandro Trossard - Genk to Brighton - undisclosed

EFL

Ryan Williams - Rotherham to Portsmouth- free

Jay Dasilva - Chelsea to Bristol City - undisclosed

Corey Blackett-Taylor - Aston Villa to Tranmere - free

Mark Cullen - Blackpool to Port Vale - free

Luke Gambin - Luton to Colchester - free

Elliott Hewitt - Notts County to Grimsby - free

Ryan Lloyd - Macclesfield to Port Vale - free

Kieron Morris - Walsall to Tranmere - free

Sid Nelson - Millwall to Tranmere - free

Mikael Ndjoli - Bournemouth to Gillingham - loan

Richard Nartey - Chelsea to Burton - loan

Samuel Radlinger - Hannover 96 to Barnsley - undisclosed

Stephen Ward - Burnley to Stoke - free

Calum Woods - Bradford to Tranmere - free

Scottish Premiership

Tom James - Yeovil to Hibernian - undisclosed

Dean Lyness - Raith Rovers to Livingston - free

Matija Sarkic - Aston Villa to Livingston - loan

Europe

Jasper Cillessen - Barcelona to Valencia - £31.35m

June 25

Premier League

Andre Gomes - Barcelona to Everton - £22m

EFL

Elijah Adebayo - Fulham to Walsall - free

Jordan Cousins - QPR to Stoke - free

Adam Davies - Barnsley to Stoke - free

Alex Fisher - Yeovil to Exeter - free

Lee Gregory - Millwall to Stoke - free

Matt Ingram - QPR to Hull - undisclosed

Freddie Ladapo - Plymouth to Rotherham - £500k

Liam Lindsay - Barnsley to Stoke - £2m

James Morton - Bristol City to Forest Green - loan

Nick Powell - Wigan to Stoke - free

Adam Smith - Bristol Rovers to Forest Green - free

Moses Ugbu - Al-Ain to Grimsby - free

James Vaughan - Wigan to Bradford - free

Gary Woods - Hamilton to Oldham - free

SPL

Christian Doidge - Forest Green to Hibernian - undisclosed

Greg Leigh - NAC Breda to Aberdeen - loan

Europe

Tom Aldred - Bury to Brisbane Roar - free

Aaron Amadi-Holloway - Shrewsbury to Brisbane Roar - undisclosed

Macaulay Gillesphey - Carlisle to Brisbane Roar - free

June 24

Premier League

Josip Drmic - Borussia Monchengladbach to Norwich - free

EFL

Sammy Ameobi - Bolton to Nottingham Forest - free

Ousseynou Cisse - MK Dons to Gillingham - free

James Hardy - AFC Fylde to Walsall - free

Rob Hunt - Oldham to Swindon - free

Aaron Pierre - Northampton to Shrewsbury - undisclosed

George Ray - Crewe to Tranmere - free

Reuben Reid - Forest Green to Cheltenham - free

Aidan Stone - Unattached to Mansfield - free

Nathan Trott - West Ham to Wimbledon - loan

Byron Webster - Scunthorpe to Carlisle - free

Europe

Ruben Lameiras - Plymouth to FC Famalicao - free

Gary Mackay-Steven - Aberdeen to New York City - free

Apostolos Vellios - Nottingham Forest to Atromitos - undisclosed

June 22

EFL

Frankie Kent - Colchester to Peterborough - undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Jon Gallagher - Atlanta United to Aberdeen - loan

21 June

Premier League

Matt Clarke - Portsmouth to Brighton - undisclosed

EFL

Richie Bennett - Carlisle to Port Vale - free

Andy Cook - Walsall to Mansfield - undisclosed

Paul Downing - Blackburn to Portsmouth - free

Stewart Downing - Middlesbrough to Blackburn - free

Ellis Harrison - Ipswich to Portsmouth - undisclosed

Mads Juel Andersen - AC Horsens to Barnsley - undisclosed

Josh Koroma - Leyton Orient to Huddersfield - undisclosed

Beryly Lubala - Birmingham to Crawley - free

Zak Mills - Morecambe to Oldham - free

Ben Tollitt - Tranmere to Blackpool - free

Lewis Ward - Readind to Exeter - undisclosed

SPL

George Edmundson - Oldham to Rangers - undisclosed

Europe

Mikael Lustig - Celtic to Gent - free

Marocs Llorente - Real Madrid to Atletico Madrid - undisclosed

June 20

EFL

Jack Bridge - Northampton to Carlisle - free

Reece Brown - Forest Green to Huddersfield - undisclosed

Jamie Devitt - Carlisle to Blackpool - undisclosed

Gervane Kastaneer - NAC Breda to Coventry - undisclosed

Daniel Leadbitter - Bristol Rovers to Newport - free

Adam Roscrow - Cardiff Met Uni - AFC Wimbledon - undisclosed

Jerry Yates - Rotherham to Swindon - loan

SPL

Wallace Duffy - Celtic to St Johnstone - free

Elliott Parish - Dundee to St Johnstone - free

June 19

EFL

Patrick Bauer - Charlton to Preston - free

Brad Collins - Chelsea to Barnsley - free

Reece James - Sunderland to Doncaster - undisclosed

Steve Morrison - Millwall to Shrewsbury - loan

Josh Morris - Scunthorpe to Fleetwood - free

SPL

Craig Bryson - Derby to Aberdeen - free

June 18

EFL

Ebou Adams - Ebbsfleet to Forest Green - undisclosed

Daniel Adshead - Rochdale to Norwich - undisclosed

Yoann Barbet - MK Dons to Swindon - free

Danny Collinge - unattached to Coventry - free

Aaron Collins - Morecambe to Forest Green - free

James Hanson - AFC Wimbledon to Grimsby - free

Paudie O'Connor - Leeds to Bradford - undisclosed

SPL

Sheyi Ojo - Liverpool to Rangers - loan

European

Hillal Soudani - Nottingham Forest to Olympiakos - undisclosed

June 17

Premier League

Kortney Hause - Wolves to Aston Villa - £3m

EFL

Danny Andrew - Doncaster to Fleetwood - free

Macauley Bonne - Leyton Orient to Charlton - undisclosed

Zeki Fryers - Barnsley to Swindon - free

Reece Hall-Johnson - Grimsby to Northampton - free

Josh Pask - West Ham to Coventry - free

Conor Wilkinson - Dagenham & Redbridge to Leyton Orient - undisclosed

June 15

EFL

Tommy Elphick - Aston Villa to Huddersfield - free

WSL

Melissa Lawley - Manchester City to Liverpool - free

SPL

Robbie Crawford - Ayr United to Livingston - free

June 14

Premier League

Pablo Fornals - Villarreal to West Ham - £24m

EFL

Tayhon Campbell - Forest Green to Cheltenham - free

Clayton Donaldson - Bolton to Bradford - free

Ryan Edwards - Plymouth to Blackpool - free

Nathan Ferguson - Dulwich Hamlet to Crawley - undisclosed

Adam Henley - Real Salt Lake to Bradford - free

Wesley Jobello - Ajaccio to Coventry - undisclosed

Liam Kelly - Livingston to QPR - undisclosed

Regan Poole - Manchester United to MK Dons - free

Lazar Stojsavljevic - Millwall to Newport - free

Lee Wallace -Rangers to QPR - free

Josh Wright - Bradford to Leyton Orient - free

SPL

Owain fon Williams - Inverness CT to Hamilton - free

European

Takefusa Kubo - FC Tokyo to Real Madrid - reported £1.78m

June 13

Premier League

Moussa Djenepo - Standard Liege to Southampton - undisclosed

Wesley - Club Brugge to Aston Villa - undisclosed

EFL

Tom Brewitt - AFC Fylde to Morecambe - free

Jackson Longridge - Dunfermline to Bradford - undisclosed

Luke Thomas - Derby to Barnsley - undisclosed

Jordi van Stapperhoef - FC Volendam to Bristol Rovers - free

Matty Willock - Manchester United to Gillingham - free

SPL

Greg Stewart - Birmingham City to Rangers - free

June 12

Premier League

Daniel James - Swansea to Manchester United - £15m

EFL

Josh Hare - Eastleigh to Bristol Rovers - free

European

Ferland Mendy - Lyon to Real Madrid - £47.1m

June 11

EFL

Jordan Bowery - Crewe to MK Dons - free

Tom Davies - Coventry to Bristol Rovers - free

Kyle Howkins - West Brom to Newport - free

Zeli Ismail - Walsall to Bradford - free

Adam May - Portsmouth to Swindon - loan

Harry McKirdy - Aston Villa to Carlisle - free

Stuart O'Keefe - Cardiff to Gillingham - free

SPL

Cece Franck Pepe - unattached to Livingston

European

Ola Aina - Chelsea to Torino - undisclosed

Graham Carey - Plymouth to CSKA Sofia - free

June 10

Premier League

Anwar El Ghazi - Lille to Aston Villa - undisclosed

EFL

Brandon Goodship - Weymouth to Southend - free

Matt Green - Salford to Grimsby - free

James Norwood - Tranmere to Ipswich - undisclosed

European

Jonjoe Kenny - Everton to Schalke - loan

SPL

Christopher Long - Blackpool to Motherwell - free

WSL

Becky Jane - Reading to Liverpool - free

June 9

SPL

Joe Newell - Rotherham to Hibernian - free

June 8

EFL

Lee Hodson - Rangers to Gillingham - free

SPL

Nicky Devlin - Walsall to Livingston - free

June 7

European

Eden Hazard - Chelsea to Real Madrid - £89m

EFL

James Bolton - Shrewsbury to Portsmouth - free

Tom King - Millwall to Newport - free

Niall Mason - unattached to Peterborough - free

Daniel Powell - Northampton to Crewe - free

June 6

SPL

Blair Alston - St Johnstone to Hamilton - free

June 5

Premier League

Jota - Birmingham to Aston Villa - undisclosed

EFL

Nicky Adams - Bury to Northampton - free

Steve Arnold - Shrewsbury to Northampton - undisclosed

Fankaty Dabo - Chelsea to Coventry - free

Gary Gardner - Aston Villa to Birmingham - undisclosed

Joe Ironside - Kidderminster to Macclesfield - free

Kyle Knoyle - Swindon to Cambridge - free

Alan McCormack - Luton to Northampton - free

Jak McCourt - Swindon to Macclesfield - free

SPL

Ciaran McKenna - Falkirk to Hamilton - free

Curtis Main - Motherwell to Aberdeen - free

WSL

Hayley Ladd - Birmingham to Manchester United - free

June 4

EFL

Mark Little - Bolton to Bristol Rovers, free

Jack Bonham - Brentford to Gillingham - free

Joe Mason - Wolves to MK Dons - free

Callum McManaman - Wigan to Luton - free

SPL

Ryan Hedges - Barnsley to Aberdeen - free

Blair Spittal - Partick Thistle to Ross County - free

Ash Taylor - Northampton to Aberdeen - free

European

Luka Jovic - Eintracht Frankfurt to Real Madrid - undisclosed

June 3

Premier League

David Martin - Millwall to West Ham, free

EFL

Tyler Reid - Swansea to Swindon, free

Shaun MacDonald - Wigan to Rotherham, free

Kieran Kennedy - Wrexham to Port Vale, free

Ryan Watson - MK Dons to Northampton, free

European

Edimilson Fernandes - West Ham to Mainz, undisclosed

Lucas Perez - West Ham to Alaves, undisclosed

June 1

EFL

Mo Eisa - Bristol City to Peterborough, undisclosed

European

Lamine Kone - Sunderland to Strasbourg, undisclosed

Transfer window - key dates

The summer window closes at 5pm on Thursday, August 8 for Premier League clubs.

Championship clubs have the same deadline but, in the change for the 2019/20 campaign, League One and Two clubs have until 5pm on Monday, September 2 to add to their squads.

With August 31 falling on a Saturday, the summer window also shuts on September 2 in France, Italy, Spain and Germany.

