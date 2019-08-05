Liverpool sign free agent goalkeeper Adrian

Adrian has been signed as direct replacement for Simon Mignolet

Liverpool have completed the signing of former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian.

Adrian was available as a free agent after he was released by West Ham in the summer following six years with the Hammers, during which time he made 150 appearances.

The 32-year-old will serve as back-up to Alisson and arrives as a direct replacement for Simon Mignolet, who completed a move to Club Brugge on Sunday.

"I'm feeling really happy; really happy to be here and to work in this great club and start doing my stuff on the pitch as soon as possible," Adrian told Liverpoolfc.com.

"I'm very ambitious, I come here to try to win everything, to try to push Ali from the first minute and to make us better.

"Obviously I want to win titles. I come here to fight for all the competitions. We have many competitions ahead - we're going to fight for it and try to get them."

The Spanish stopper began his career with Real Betis, before moving to the Premier League with West Ham in 2013.

He made a total of 150 appearances for West Ham, but lost his starting place to Lukasz Fabianski last season and was subsequently released by the London club.

