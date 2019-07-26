Transfer Deadline Day: When does summer 2019 window close?

Clubs are busy adding to their squads ahead of the 2019/20 season but when is Deadline Day and when does the window close around Europe?

Premier League

The transfer window shuts for Premier League clubs on Thursday August 8 - a day before the new season starts, with Liverpool welcoming Norwich to Anfield in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Clubs have until 5pm on Deadline Day to bring players in, but can still sell to leagues where the window remains open beyond August 8.

Championship

The Sky Bet Championship transfer window closes at the same time as the Premier League one - 5pm on Thursday August 8 - following a vote to match the top-flight's cut-off point for deals.

Championship clubs can no longer sign players on loan after August 8.

Follow all the latest news and rumours with our Transfer Centre blog

Leagues One and Two

Clubs in the third and fourth tiers have longer to do business. The window shuts for League One and Two clubs at 5pm on Monday September 2 - because August 31 this year falls on a Saturday.

Scotland

The Scottish deadline is also Monday September 2 - but clubs have until midnight to get deals over the line.

Around Europe

The transfer window for Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 closes at varying times on Monday September 2.

The cut-off point for German clubs is 5pm, while the deadline in Italy is 7pm. The cut-off point in Spain and France is to be confirmed.

0:40 Get excited for the 2019/20 season with Sky Sports where you can watch all the best action from the Premier League, EFL, SPFL and more! Get excited for the 2019/20 season with Sky Sports where you can watch all the best action from the Premier League, EFL, SPFL and more!

China

Could Gareth Bale join former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez in China this summer? If a Chinese Super League club is to sign the Welshman, they have until Saturday August 31 to do it.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.