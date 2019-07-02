Pablo Sarabia joins Paris Saint-Germain from Sevilla on five-year deal

Pablo Sarabia becomes PSG's second signing of the summer

Paris Saint-Germain have signed midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla on a five-year deal.

The 27-year-old becomes the French side's second signing of the summer, following the arrival of young goalkeeper Marcin Bulka from Chelsea.

Sarabia spent three years with Sevilla after joining from Getafe, going on to score 43 goals in 151 games for the La Liga side.

Sarabia's departure is the latest piece of business conducted by Sevilla in what has been a busy summer transfer window following the return of sporting director Monchi in March.

Sevilla have already sold Quincy Promes to Ajax and Luis Muriel to Atalanta, while Gabriel Mercado moved to Al Rayyan on a free transfer.

Following Sarabia's exit, Sevilla said: "Sevilla FC would like to thank Sarabia for his extremely hard work over the past three years and wish him all the best for the next step in his career."

