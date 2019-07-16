Sheffield United sign Ravel Morrison on one-year deal

Ravel Morrison left Swedish club Ostersund in June

Sheffield United have signed former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison on a one-year contract.

The 26-year-old has been handed a deal after impressing manager Chris Wilder during a trial period with the Blades.

Morrison joins Sheffield United as a free agent after leaving Ostersunds in June, and the Premier League club have confirmed the deal contains an "option for a longer stay" at Bramall Lane.

"Ravel is an undoubted talent and we are delighted that we have put together a deal that suits all parties," manager Chris Wilder said.

"I've spoken to a number of people about him and it is clear that he has serious ability.

"We are getting a fantastic footballer with a tremendous pedigree and this is a great opportunity for Rav, we believe we can help him get back to the level he wants to be.

"He's done extremely well during his time with us and it was great to have him in Portugal. It wasn't about him coming and being on trial because we knew about his abilities.

0:34 Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp says the Blades want to become an established Premier League side Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp says the Blades want to become an established Premier League side

"Taking him with us was basically getting to know him and what he's about, what makes him tick and how he integrates with the players. Trips like what we have been on are invaluable for that."

Morrison becomes the fourth summer signing at Sheffield United - joining Luke Freeman, Phil Jagielka and Callum Robinson.

Sky sources understand Sheffield United are also hopeful of getting a deal done to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Osborn.

However, Sheffield United have seen a bid of £15m rejected by Swansea for striker Oli McBurnie, Sky Sports News understands.

Sheffield United have had a bid rejected for Oli McBurnie

