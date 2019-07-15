Oli McBurnie: Sheffield United's bid for Swansea striker rejected

Sheffield United's bid for Oli McBurnie has been rejected

Sheffield United have seen a bid of £15m rejected by Swansea for striker Oli McBurnie, Sky Sports News understands.

McBurnie scored 22 league goals last season as Swansea finished 10th in the Sky Bet Championship.

The 23-year-old, who signed a three-year deal - with the option of a fourth year - last summer, scored in both of Swansea's victories over the Blades last season.

Sheffield United have already signed Callum Robinson for a club-record fee from Preston, as well as Luke Freeman and Phil Jagielka ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Callum Robinson joined Sheffield United from Preston

Swansea, meanwhile, are considering tabling a season-long loan offer to Chelsea for attacking midfielder Kasey Palmer, Sky sources understand.

