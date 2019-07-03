Erik Durm joins Eintracht Frankfurt from Huddersfield on free transfer

Erik Durm spent one year at Huddersfield, making 28 appearances across all competitions

Eintracht Frankfurt have signed full-back Erik Durm on a free transfer from Huddersfield Town.

The 27-year-old, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, left the Terriers when his one-year contract expired in June and the Championship club did not take up the option to extend his deal for a further year.

Sky Sports News learnt in June that Durm had refused an offer to re-join former Huddersfield boss David Wagner at his new club Schalke.

He has now joined Bundesliga rivals Eintracht Frankfurt on a four-year deal running through to June 2023.

"My year in England was a great experience," Durm said in a press conference on Wednesday. "The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world with a lot of great teams and top players.

The Eagles have signed Erik Durm from Huddersfield Town on a contract until 2023. Welcome, Erik! 👋🦅 pic.twitter.com/4uN6rUWjJ9 — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) July 3, 2019

"I can take a lot of positives from my time there, even though we didn't manage to stay in the top flight."

Durm originally joined Huddersfield from Borussia Dortmund for an undisclosed fee in 2018 and went on to make 28 appearances for the Terriers in all competitions.

