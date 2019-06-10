Huddersfield want to keep Christoper Schindler

Huddersfield want to keep Christopher Schindler despite their relegation to the Championship

Huddersfield have no interest in selling Christopher Schindler this summer, Sky Sports News understands.

Sources in Germany have told Sky Sports News that Schalke - currently managed by ex-Terriers boss David Wagner - are interested in signing the German.

But it is understood Huddersfield have had no contact from any clubs about the 29-year-old - nor would they welcome any.

Former Huddersfield boss David Wagner is in charge at Schalke

Schindler was signed by Wagner from 1860 Munich in 2016 and he was an instrumental part of their Premier League promotion campaign, as well as in securing safety the following year.

He is still considered a key player under Jan Siewert following the Yorkshire club's relegation and has two years remaining on his contract.

Schindler admitted to feeling 'empty' after their Premier League relegation but has given no indication on his future.

0:31 Huddersfield boss Jan Siewert says he is on the same page as the club's prospective new owner Phil Hodgkinson, as they prepare for next season in the Championship Huddersfield boss Jan Siewert says he is on the same page as the club's prospective new owner Phil Hodgkinson, as they prepare for next season in the Championship

The Terriers have already lost goalkeeper to Jonas Lossl to Everton on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News understands that out-of-contract Huddersfield player Erik Durm has rejected an offer to re-join Wagner at Schalke.