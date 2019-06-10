Huddersfield want to keep Christoper Schindler
Former Huddersfield boss David Wagner reportedly wants to sign the defender at Schalke
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 10/06/19 4:53pm
Huddersfield have no interest in selling Christopher Schindler this summer, Sky Sports News understands.
Sources in Germany have told Sky Sports News that Schalke - currently managed by ex-Terriers boss David Wagner - are interested in signing the German.
But it is understood Huddersfield have had no contact from any clubs about the 29-year-old - nor would they welcome any.
Schindler was signed by Wagner from 1860 Munich in 2016 and he was an instrumental part of their Premier League promotion campaign, as well as in securing safety the following year.
He is still considered a key player under Jan Siewert following the Yorkshire club's relegation and has two years remaining on his contract.
Schindler admitted to feeling 'empty' after their Premier League relegation but has given no indication on his future.
The Terriers have already lost goalkeeper to Jonas Lossl to Everton on a free transfer.
Meanwhile, Sky Sports News understands that out-of-contract Huddersfield player Erik Durm has rejected an offer to re-join Wagner at Schalke.